The Portland track team traveled to Bowling Green last week for the Greenwood All Comers meet. The girls had five top 10 finishers while the boys nabbed 24 spots in the top 10.
GIRLSJenna Towles 2nd in the 800 meters (2:38.11), 3rd in the 1600 meters (5:47.41)
Kira Smallwood 4th in the 100-meters hurdles (24.32), 7th in the long jump (8-11.00)
Riley Williams 10th in the 200 meters (31.83)
BOYS
Braylon Britton 6th in the 100 meter dash (12.71), 3rd in the shot put (37-07.50)
Ben Bradley 12th in the 100-meter dash, 10th in the 200 meters (27.37), 5th in the high jump (5-04.00) 5th in the long jump (15-07.75)
Seth Hackney 10th in the 100-meter dash (13.18)
Kaleb Peacock 7th in the 400 meters (1:04.00)
Will Napier 8th in the 400 meters (1:04.07), 6th in the discus throw (81-00.00) 11th in the shot put
Seth Rippy 10th in 400 meters (1:06.80), 5th in the discus throw (98-10.00) 7th in the shot put (31-01.00)
Hunter Hester 11th in the 800 meters, 9th in the 1600 meters (5:43.28)
Caden Ausbrooks 16th in the 800 meters, 12th in the 1600 meters
Cooper Meadows 19th in the 800 meters, 8th in the long jump (13-11.50)
Ian Rippy 21st in the 800 meters, 24th in the 1600 meters
Mason Schemansky 21st in the 1600 meters, 5th in the 3200 meters (16:02.00)
Skylar Zimmerman 26th in the 1600 meters, 6th in the 3200 meters (16:42.43)
Will Hester 4th in the 110-meter hurdles (20.78), 3rd in 300 meter hurdles (50.38)
4th in the high jump (5-04.00), 6th in the long jump (15-03.50)
Isaiah Duty 6th in the 110 meter hurdles (21.87), 5th in the 300 meters hurdles (54.61)
The 4 x 400 relay team finished third 4:24.29)
The 4 x 800 relay team finished fourth (10:29.33)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.