The Portland High School track teams competed in a pair of meets to open the 2022 campaign On March 8, the Panthers traveled to Hendersonville for the Sumner County Preview.
BOYSSeth Hackney 30th in the 100 meters
Braylon Britton 51st in the 100 meters 7th in Shot Put (35-11.70)
Kaleb Peacock 28th in the 400 meters
Ben Bradley 32nd in the 400 meters
Caden Ausbrooks 33rd in the 400 meters
Isaiah Duty 34th in 400 meters
Cooper Meadows 35th in 400 meters
Seth Rippy 36th in 400 meters 14th in Shot Put
Ian Rippy 37th in 400 meters
Mason Schemansky 39th in 400 meters
Skylar Zimmerman 40th in 400 meters
Hunter Hester 46th in 400 meters
The 4 x400 meter relay team came in sixth with a time of 4:39.17.
GIRLSJenna Towles 4th in 1600 meters (6:11.26)
Kathryne Mills 29th in the 100 meter dash
Adanely Ambriz Velasquez 25th in the 100 meters.
Vanessa Villalobos 15th in 400 meters
On March 26, the Panthers traveled to Greenwood High School for the Greater Gator. The girls placed in the top 10 in three events while the boys recorded six, top 10 finishes.
GIRLSRiley Williams 12th in the 200 meters
Vanessa Villalobos 16th in 200 meters 12th in 400 meters
Jenna Towles 5th in the 800 meters (2:52.56) 6th in the 1600’s ( 6:19.65).
Velasquez 10th in the 1600 meters.
Kira Smallwood 14th in the 100- meter hurdles
Kathryne Mills 7th in the discus throw (58-00.00)
BOYSSeth Hackney 22th in the 100 meters
Ben Bradley 25th in the 100 meters 8th in the high jump and 17th in the long jump
Mason Swonger 17th in the 200 meters
Kaleb Peacock 23rd in the 400 meters
Caden Ausbrooks 18th in the 800 meters
Hunter Hester 20th in the 800 meters 13th in the 1600 meters
Mason Schemansky 21st in 1600 meters 9th in the 3200 meters
Will Hester 9th in the 110-meter hurdles (21.80)- 6th in the 300-meter hurdles (49.35) and 13th in the high jump
Isaiah Duty 12th in the 110-meter hurdles 13th in the 110-meter hurdles
Cooper Meadows 21st in the long jump
Seth Rippy 15th in the discus 17th in the shot put
The 4 x 400 relay team was 7th with a time of 4:34.78
The 4 x 800 relay team was 5th with a run of 11:07.49
