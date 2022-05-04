The Portland track teams competed in two meets in recent action in preparation for the TSSAA AA Middle Section-Eastern Subsectional this week.
On April 21, the Panthers were involved in a 12 team meet at the Battle of 109 Invitational.
The girls nabbed three, top 10 finishes, while the boys recorded two.
GIRLSJenna Towles 4th in the 800 meters (2:32.59) 4th in the 1600 meters (5:42.89)
Kathryn Mills 16th in the discus, 14th in the shot put, 25th in 1000 meters
Riley Williams 23rd in 200 meters
BOYS
Braylon Britton 26th in 100 meters, 10th in shot put (36-05.50)
Ben Bradley 29th in 100 meters, 22 in 200 meters, 17th in high jump, 27th in long jump
Seth Rippy 9th in discus (108-11.00)
Will Hester 13th in 110 hurdles, 11th in the 300 meters, 18th high jump, 26th in long jump
Kaleb Peacock 29th in 400 meters
Hunter Hester 28th in 800 meters, 26th in 1600 meters
Caden Ausbrooks 25th in 1600 meters
Mason Schemansky 32nd in 3200 meters
Skylar Zimmerman 17th in 3200 meters
The 4 x 100 relay team finished 10th with a time of 4:00.77
Portland participated in the Springfield Invitational on April 28. The girls had four, top 10 finishes including Jenna Towles finishing first in the 1600 meters and second in the 800’s. The boys collected five, top ten spots as Ben Bradley came in second in the high jump.
GIRLS
Jenna Towles 2nd in 800 meters (2:47.15) 1st in 1600 meters (6:00.45)
Kathryne Mills 9th in shot put (24-03.50)
Vanessa Villalobos 9th in the 200 Meters (30.04)
Riley Williams 10th in 200 meters (30.04)
BOYS
Will Hester 4th in high jump (5-02.00), 5th in 300-meter hurdles (47.34), 15th in long jump
Ben Bradley 2nd in high jump (5-06.00) 12th in long jump, 23rd in 100 meters, 20th in 200 meters
Braylon Britton 3rd in shot put (37-09.50) 21st in 100 meters
Seth Rippy 7th in 110 hurdles (20.74), 8th in shot put (31-03.50) 17th in 200 meters,
Kaleb Peacock 12th in 400 meters
Caden Ausbrooks 10th in 1600 meters (5:40.35)
Hunter Hester 17th in 1600 meters
Mason Schemansky 24th in 1600 meters,
Skylar Zimmerman 29th in 1600 meters, 11th in 3200 meters
Will Napier 16th in shot put
