After a big region win over White House, the Portland Panthers will remain at home Friday with a contest against Trousdale County. The Yellow Jackets, a perennial powerhouse in Class AA, return several key players that played a big role in last years' state runner-up squad.
Trousdale County stands at 5-1 on the season with their lone loss to region rival Watertown. Blake Satterfield is the third generation of Sattterfields to coach at Trousdale County.
"Trousdale County is similar to West Creek in terms of speed and athletes," coach Greg Cavanah remarked Sunday in assessing Friday night's opponent. "They will spread you out on offense. They love to run the jet and the triple."
The Yellow Jackets are led by quarterback Jayden Hicks, who has a wealth of runningbacks and receivers at his disposal. Among those getting carries for the Yellow Jackets are Kobe Ford, Ben Chumley, Tarvaris Claiborne, Cameron Rankins, Jay'Dynn Hayward, Will Holder, and Davis Stewart.
The line has a pair of 260-pounders in Austin Knapp and Mason Basford to man the offensive line.
Defensively, Claiborne and Hayward made the all state team in 2018. Other starters on defense include Hicks, Chumley, Aaron Pickettt Jr., Ford and Hicks also returns.
"The Yellow Jackets have a strong line that is athletic and runs to the football well," Cavanah said. "They are aggressive in defense and have a lot of speed."
Trousdale County opened the 2019 season with a 14-0 win over Friendship Christian School as Rankins and Hicks both scored. Trousdale County was hampered by penalties and mistakes in their 16-13 overtime loss to Watertown in Week Two. Hicks and Rankins both crossed the goal line in the game. Since that loss, the Yellow Jackets have outscored their opponents 176-12 along with a pair of shutouts. The streak started with a 49-0 win over Gordonsville.
Trousdale County defeated Westmoreland 44-6, blanked Macon County 28-0 and dealt East Robertson a 55-6 setback last Friday as five different players scored, including three touchdowns by Kobe Ford.
"We have to contain their speed, make adjustments and read our keys and not miss a tackle," Cavanah commented. "A turnover can doom a team in a game like this. The first team to make a mistake will pay dearly."
The Panthers are averaging 377 yards per game with 1,956 yards on the ground. Quarterback Caleb Mandrell has 767 yards and 17 touchdowns and has added 685 through the air. Devyn Fuqua has rushed for 537 yards and Dylan Gulley has 331. Dairius Bell has 316 yards in receptions while Kaleb Allen adding 178.
Cavanah expects another big crowd at Memorial Field/Edgar Johnson Stadium.
"I thought the crowd last Friday made the atmosphere electric," Cavanah noted. "When one side did something good, their fans would cheer and when the other side did something, they would cheer. It was a great night and that is what high school football is all about."
The series began in the 1920s with at least 53 games played between the two schools. Their last meeting was in 2004 with the Panthers winning 34-14.
