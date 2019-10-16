The final score of the Portland-Trousdale County game was not an indication of how close the game was. The Yellow Jackets did post a 37-7 win on a cold, rainy night at Memorial Field/ Edgar Johnson Stadium. But the visitors, who had scored 40 or more points in three of their six contests, led the Purple 14-7 halfway through the third quarter. The floodgates opened when the Panthers fumbled on a punting attempt that led to a quick score. Trousdale County would reach the endzone on the last play of the third period and added nine points over the final 12 minutes for the win.
"When it was 14-7, we thought we had a shot to win," PHS coach Greg Cavanah said afterwards. "We had held them the first six minutes of the third quarter. We had to punt, and the ball sailed over Jovie (Lugo's) head. Jovie hadn't planned to punt tonight. He lost it, fumbled it, and kicked it around and Trousdale County picked up the fumble and score. That was a turning point in the game."
Portland quarterback Caleb Mandrell, who is also the teams' punter, didn't play in the second half due to an injury.
The Panthers had their lowest offensive output of the season with 103 yards with Cade Box scoring the lone touchdown on a 19-yard dash and finishing with 44 yards on the ground.
"I was not displeased with the kids, we just didn't handle the football well," Cavanah remarked. "We play horrible when the kids are on fall break. We will get back to work and get ready for Springfield this Friday."
Portland was hampered by four procedure penalties on their opening drive despite picking up a first down on a pass from Mandrell to Box covering 21 yards. A fumble on a questionable pass to Kaleb Allen gave the Jackets the football at the 47.
Trousdale County found the endzone in five plays as Kobe Ford took the handoff and rambled 11 yards for the score. Heath Chasse added the PAT and a 7-0 lead. Portland was forced to punt on their next drive and the visitors scored on a 60-yard run by Cameron Rankins and the kick conversion pushed the advantage to 14-0 with 4:23 left in the opening period.
Both teams would exchange punts and the Jackets, on another drive, tried a fake punt with the Panther defense taking over at the 41, The Jackets was whistled for a 15-yard penalty and a Dylan Gulley eight-yard run put the football at the 19.
Box would finish off the two-play march with a 19-yard sprint with Braxton Cole splitting the uprights on the PAT to cut the lead in half, 14-7.
Trousdale County would punt the football away on their first possession of the third quarter and the Panthers would be forced to kick after failing to pick up a first down. On the play, the snap went over Lugo's head and the Jackets' Xavier Harper scooped up the football and went 33 yards for the score.
The Jackets would notch another touchdown after a good punt by Lugo left the visitors at their own 10-yard line as Ford would take the handoff and speed 90 yards for the touchdown and Chasses' kick increased the margin to 28-7.
Trousdale County struck again at the 8:27 mark of the fourth quarter when Davis Stewart went 45 yards for a six-pointer and Chasse wrapped up the scoring by booting a 30-yard field goal late.
The Panthers, now 4-4, head to Springfield Friday for a region battle.
The Yellow Jackets finished with 367 yards. Rankins and Ford combined for 293 of those yards.
Mandrell finished with 64 yards passing for the Panthers.
