Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 8:18 am
The Portland soccer team finished up their season by losing to top-seed White House Patriots by a 5-1 score.
The Panthers lone score came when Brayan Figueroa found the left side of the net off an assist by Deacon Tuttle.
“That was a well-played ball by Deacon over the head of the district 9-AAA defensive MVP,” Coach Nick Tuttle explained. “Brayan calmly placed the ball in the net.”
The Patriots led 2-0 at halftime as both teams battled hard.
“The game was exciting with a lot of back-and forth play,” Tuttle remarked.
“The second half was much like the first until White House Heritage scored their third goal that seemed to put the game away. The last 20-15 minutes saw Portland overextend a little trying to find the necessary goals to keep the season alive.”
Despite the loss, Tuttle was pleased with the effort by the team in his first year as head coach.
“Many of the boys categorized the season as an up-and- down one and I would agree with them,” Tuttle said.
“The highlight of the year came with a well-earned win over Greenbrier on their home field.
“The Bobcats would go on and win the district tournament.
“What I like the most is the growth in maturity that we could all see in how we began to respond to adversity. I’m proud of them and know the best is yet to come.”
Jadyn Fitts and Tuttle were named to the regular season all district squad and Bryan Figueroa and Tuttle earned spots on the all-tournament team.
