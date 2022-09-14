The Portland High School volleyball team stands at 15-3 after posting a pair of district victories and defeating county rival White House on Sept. 6.
On Sept. 1, the Lady Panthers beat Hendersonville 25-18, 25-23, and 25-17.
Bryleigh Nyswonger had three aces with Gracie Gibbs, Layla Loftis and Emma High each had one. High and Loftis topped the Purple in kills with 14 apiece while Cheyenne Gregory collected seven, Nyswonger had three and Ashlee Vanatta and Elizabeth Allen contributed two and one respectively.
Loftis had a block while Nyswonger finished with 18 assists and Gibbs netted 17. Liz Rogers had a 100% serving match for the Lady Panthers. High came up with 16 digs, Gregory notched 13, Rogers contributed nine and Nyswonger finished with six.
Portland defeated White House last Tuesday in three sets. The Lady Panthers won 25-22, 25-16 and 25-21.
Loftis led the team in kills with 13 and had four aces, and four blocks. High followed with 12 kills, Nyswonger finished with three kills and four aces and collected 13 assists. Vanatta had a trio of kills and a block, Gibbs came up with 13 assists, and Rogers recorded two aces.
Allen netted one block and Gregory came up with a single kill.
Portland came up with a big three set win over district foe Gallatin. The Purple took the opening game 25-20, won 27-25 in the middle set, and finished with a 25-22 victory in the final game.
“The girls knew this was going to be a tough match,” coach Taylor Meadows said. “We worked very hard Wednesday preparing for a faster offense from the Lady Wave. The girls adjusted their defense and did exactly what they were supposed to do to come out successful. We knew what had to be done to remain a potential contender in the district.”
High and Loftis reached double figures in kills with 14 and 11 respectively while Vanatta had seven, and Nyswonger collected five. Nyswonger had 19 assists, Gibbs came in with 14 and Rogers added four. Vanatta had a trio of blocks while Loftis registered two and Allen, High, and Gregory each had one.
High tallied six aces with Loftis having two and Nyswonger collecting one. Gibbs was 100% in serving.
