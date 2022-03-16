Hours after capturing the SEC Tournament Championship, Tennessee learned its NCAA Tournament draw Sunday.
The Volunteers (26-7) earned a No. 3 seed for the second time in program history (also in 2018) and will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana.
Tennessee’s first-round opponent in South Region action is 14th-seed Longwood on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. CDT on CBS. Two days later, the winner of that game will then face the winner of the first-round matchup between six-seed Colorado State and 11-seed Michigan.
The Vols have never previously faced Longwood (26-6) — winners of this year’s Big South Conference Tournament.
This is Tennessee’s 24th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance, while Vols head coach Rick Barnes is making his 26th appearance as a head coach.
Tennessee has played four NCAA Tournament games in Indianapolis, going 1-1 in 1982, 0-1 in 2014 and 0-1 in last year’s tournament.
Pac 12 Champion Arizona is the No. 1 seed in the South Region.
