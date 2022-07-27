The final matchup of the Tennessee basketball team’s three-game series with Colorado is set to take place at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Tipoff time and television details have yet to be announced.

UT Sports

