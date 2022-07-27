Portland’s Kayla Wasilko will join high school teammate Eryn Cheney at Cumberland University to play softball over the next four years.
Cheney signed with the Lady Phoenix program in March and Wasilko inked last week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 1:47 am
Portland’s Kayla Wasilko will join high school teammate Eryn Cheney at Cumberland University to play softball over the next four years.
Cheney signed with the Lady Phoenix program in March and Wasilko inked last week.
“I’m super excited to have Eryn not only as a teammate but a roommate,” Wasilko said.
It was an easy college decision for Wasiko.
“I chose Cumberland University because the location is not too far from home,” Wasilko said. “I like how the school isn’t too big and just the all-around atmosphere. Everybody I’ve met there has been so nice.”
Wasilko played two sports in high school and has special memories from each one.
“I remember the Beech tournament where we played Friendship Christian right before Covid,” Wasilko said. “I was pitching when we went into extra innings, and we finally beat them. This year, I hit two home runs in a game with Macon County. And in basketball, I shot from my knees and Coach (Vanessa Tomlinson) will never let me forget it. This season, in basketball, I head-butted a girl by accident and it caused me to bleed, and the game was stalled for what felt like forever.”
Wasilko played for three different coaches while at Portland but credits current coach Taniesha Tucker with the opportunity to play at Cumberland.
“Coach Tucker really helped me with the whole process,” Wasilko said. “She helped me to reach out to Cumberland and even set up a meeting with (Cumberland softball coach Stephanie Theall) and touring the school.”
Wasilko finished her senior year with a .380 batting average, a .451 OBP with 223 RBIs and four homers. Defensively, Wasilko had a .844 fielding percentage.
“Kayla has a great senior season for us,” Coach Tucker remarked. “Kayla was always one of the hardest workers on the field and would do anything I asked her to do. She is a very coachable kid and a leader that this program is going to miss.”
Wasilko isn’t sure what position she play at Cumberland, but a utility infielder will be an option.
“I plan to work my way to a starting role sometime in the future,” Wasilko said.
Wasilko plans to go into the education program at Cumberland and thanked her parents and coaches for the opportunity to play at the next level.
“I couldn’t do anything with my parents,” Wasilko said. “They are always so supportive in everything I do and always help me out. My teammates made everything 10 times more fun no matter if we were winning or losing. The coaches always push me to be a better person and player and give good life lessons while doing it.”
Cumberland University complied a 19-23 record last season.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.