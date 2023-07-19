PORNWS-07-19-23 KAYLA WASILKO

KAYLA WASILK0 AND ERYN CHENEY

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

For many incoming freshmen, making the transition from high school to college can be tough. Though the change was a little easier for Portland’s Kayla Wasilko, the former two-sport high school standout still had to make adjustments after finishing her first year at Cumberland University.

“The transition was much easier than I expected,” Wasilko said recently. “From the school standpoint, there were plenty of differences, but they were easy to get accustomed to. From the softball standout, it was also an easy transition because of how friendly and welcoming the rest of the team was.”

