For many incoming freshmen, making the transition from high school to college can be tough. Though the change was a little easier for Portland’s Kayla Wasilko, the former two-sport high school standout still had to make adjustments after finishing her first year at Cumberland University.
“The transition was much easier than I expected,” Wasilko said recently. “From the school standpoint, there were plenty of differences, but they were easy to get accustomed to. From the softball standout, it was also an easy transition because of how friendly and welcoming the rest of the team was.”
It also helped that high school teammate Eryn Cheney was on the team to share the ups and downs of a first-year college student.
“My first year was made easier having Eryn around,” Wasilko admitted. “She made it a whole lot more fun. She was my biggest fan, and I was her biggest fan. It was good to have her around to keep me straight. “
Ask any college athlete what the difference is between high school and college, most will agree that time management and the speed of the game definitely change. And Wasilko was no different in her opinion.
“Time management was easier for me in the spring than the fall,” Wasilko pointed out. “Being on the JV team meant we played in the fall, so we had lots of games during the week. Because we don’t have lights, we played in the middle of the day which caused us to miss our classes. As long as we get the work done, it doesn’t matter much.”
The speed of the game also went up to some degree, according to Wasilko.
“The game was a little faster than high school,” Wasilko noted. “But it wasn’t too much of a difference.”
Every freshman has fond memories of their first year away from home. One of Wasilko’s memories was not in a game but having some downtime with her teammates.
“We were all at Sherry’s Run and we were making jokes about how I wrote a song in the fifth grade,” Wasilko recalls. “They eventually got me to record it on sound cloud and I had background noises and words and ‘Quavo’ was one of them. That’s been my name ever since. The song is ‘Hate it in high school’ and it’s about 16 seconds long.”
Wasilko is thankful for her first year at Cumberland and stated that relationships with each other were more important than the game.
“When you play as a team, you play better than playing separately from everyone.” Remarked Wasilko.
Though seeing action solely on the junior varsity squad, Wasilko was able to adjust to softball at the next level.
“I got to start at third in every game,” Wasilko said. “We all shared lots of playing time because we had only ten girls on the team.”
Reflecting on her initial year at a Lebanon, Tenn. based school, Wasilko has some words of advice for up-and-coming freshmen heading off to college.
“The most important thing is to have fun and grow friendships,” Wasilko summed up. “Don’t let sports be your number one priority. Your title will be STUDENT athlete meaning the student part should always come first.”
