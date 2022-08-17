Station Camp came to Portland last Tuesday and defeated West Middle School 17-0 to open the 2022 football campaign.
The Bison led 7-0 at halftime after a 30-minute delay early in the game because of lightning in the area.
The Panthers compiled 120 total yards in 33 plays but never threatened to score in the contest.
“We don’t have a lot of explosiveness right now,” Coach Kyle Lane said. “It’s three yards and a cloud of dust. We can get that, but we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot with fumbled snaps, penalties and miscues. We have to be on time, we have to run to perfection and at this level that is hard to do. It’s a lot to ask of the guys at this level, but it’s what we have to do. If we do that, you will see more explosive plays.”
Hunter Harper led the ground attack with 63 yards on 15 tries while Alex Nyswonger added 36 on eight attempts.
Defensively, the Purple allowed 180 yards on 25 plays from scrimmage and gave up a rare field goal.
“The defense played well tonight,” Lane said. “We did give up some plays because of missed assignments and missed tackles. For the most part, we did contain and corral them. We are not there yet to overcome even the smallest mistakes.” Harper and Bill McGlothlin each had seven tackles. Nick Coggins had four. Despite the loss, Lane remained optimistic.
“We made tremendous improvement from our last scrimmage to tonight’s game,” Lane said. “We scrimmaged Station Camp back in the spring, and I saw tremendous improvement from what we did in the spring. I asked their coach straight up tonight if he thought we had improved, and he said 100%. You have drastically improved. We just have a lot of young guys and some who haven’t played before. We are coaching our butts off.”
West will travel to Ellis next Tuesday.
