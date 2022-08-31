The Portland West football team improved to 2-1 Aug. 23 after downing Ellis Middle School 38-19 in Hendersonville.
The teams were tied at 6-6 after one period, but the Panthers scored three straight touchdowns to lead 30-6 at intermission.
Ellis notched a six-pointer in the third and added a score in the fourth but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
“We preached two words all week, repeatedly and consistently,” Coach Kyle Lane said. “We challenged the players to play with physicality, technique and fundamentals, repeatedly and consistently.”
Portland West averaged 10.9 yards per rush while limiting the Cougars to 116 total yards.
“Our physicality made a huge difference in the game,” Lane said. “Ellis bent to our will because we were physical on the line and in the backfield. Defensively, we gave up some big passing plays, but our run defense was stout.”
Lane was pleased with the offensive line, which features a pair of seventh-graders in DJ Goode and RJ Prochaska, along with Will Caudill, Kyron Haley and TJ Diviney.
“The offense deserves tremendous credit,” Lane said. “They locked on their blocks, played with exceptional technique and added the element of physicality to put together a dominating performance.”
Hunter Harper led the ground attack with 154 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns. Alex Nyswonger added 86 markers on just three touches and crossed the goal line twice. Bill McGlothlin carried seven times for 47 yards.
McGlothlin, Harper and Nyswonger each had a two-point conversion run.
Defensively, the Panthers allowed 215 yards for a 6.7 average per pop.
Harper and Ethan Brown each collected five tackles, and Nick Coggins and McGlothlin recorded four tackles apiece. Brown came up with an interception.
Portland West will travel to Rucker Stewart on Sept. 6.
