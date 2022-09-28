Portland West traveled to Liberty Creek last Tuesday and posted a 42-0 win over the Wolves. The Panthers rolled up 268 yards on 26 plays from scrimmage for a nifty 10.3 average per pop.
Bill McGlothlin rushed for 111 yards on seven carries and scored twice while Alex Nyswonger added 61 markers on four tries and a score while Donovan Balino also crossed the goal line for the Purple.
“We went into the game thinking our sweep with McGlothlin would be a big success and it was,” coach Kyle Lane said. “We also had success with our counters to Nyswonger and Harper. Our twos moved the football down the field methodically down the field on Liberty Creek’s starting defense and scored.”
Hunter Harper returned a kickoff for a score in the contest.
The defense allowed just 16 yards to Liberty Creek, including a negative 15 in the second half.
Sixteen different players recorded at least one tackle, and Ethan Brown picked off a pass. Nick Coggins, Nyswonger, and Alex Holder each collected three tackles. Holder came up with a fumble recovery. McGlothlin, Riley Vaught, Kyron Haley and Camryn Hodges each had a pair.
Portland had 13 tackles for losses as Holder contributed three and Haley and Coggins each registered two. McGlothlin also had a safety for the Panthers.
“Our defense did a good job of capitalizing on Liberty Creek’s mistakes,” Lane said. “Camryn Hodges did a great job of putting pressure on their center all night from his nose guard position, which forced bad snaps.”
Portland West was to close out the season last night against cross town rival Portland East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.