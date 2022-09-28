Portland West traveled to Liberty Creek last Tuesday and posted a 42-0 win over the Wolves. The Panthers rolled up 268 yards on 26 plays from scrimmage for a nifty 10.3 average per pop.

Bill McGlothlin rushed for 111 yards on seven carries and scored twice while Alex Nyswonger added 61 markers on four tries and a score while Donovan Balino also crossed the goal line for the Purple.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.