Portland West posted a 22-14 double overtime win over visiting Macon County last Tuesday.
The Tigers dominated the first half with a 122-18 differential in total yardage. Coach Kyle Lane and his staff made some halftime adjustments and the Purple pulled out the win by stopping a fourth-down conversion play.
“We made a stop when we needed to,” Lane said. “We brought (Hunter) Harper down in the A gap and made the stop. We practice situational defense on Mondays.
“What to do on third and 15, fourth and one, or the last play of the half. The guys see these in practice, and tonight, we executed them to perfection.”
The first half was no indication of how the game would end as the Tigers held a decisive edge in yardage but led just 6-0 at intermission.
The coaching staff made some adjustments and limited the visitors to 16 total yards in the second half and the two overtime periods.
“Their defensive line was penetrating, and the linebackers were getting tackles,” Lane said. “We told the offensive line to keep it simple and lock your guy down.
“Macon County was very disciplined and were shooting through the gaps.”
After trailing 6-0 at the break, the Panthers came out of the locker room and dominated.
The Tigers had to punt on their first series of the third quarter and the Purple tied the game.
Alex Nyswonger ripped off a 46-yard run that set up a Harper nine-yard scoring jaunt two plays later. The two-point conversion was stopped.
Portland West had a 15-play march that consumed most of the fourth period but came up short of the goal line as time expired and the two teams went to overtime.
The Tigers had possession in the first overtime period and scored on a quarterback keeper. The two-point conversion was successful and the visitors led 14-6.
The Panthers came right back as two runs by Bill McGlothlin set up a one-yard plunge by Harper with Harper cashing in on the two-point conversion run and a 14-14 deadlock.
Portland West had the ball first in the second overtime and McGlothlin gained eight on two tries and Harper had a one-yard gainer and reached the end zone on the following play.
Harper crashed through the defense on the conversion attempt and the home team led 22-14.
The Panther defense gave up nine yards on two plays and Harper recorded the all-important stop on fourth and goal to preserve the win.
“We knew this would be a tight game,” Lane said. “Watching Macon on film was like watching Portland West.
Same offense, similar defense and flying to the football. I didn’t predict overtime but knew it be a tough, hard-nose game.”
Nyswonger finished with 57 yards rushing and caught two passes for 14 yards.
Harper had 55 yards and three touchdowns while McGlothlin added 46 markers on 11 carries.
