Portland West used a powerful running attack on Sept. 27 to post a 44-6 win over cross-town rival Portland East.
West rolled up 328 total yards with 318 coming on the ground as Hunter Harper complied 172 on 13 carries and Alex Nyswonger added 85 on eight tries.
The two combined for all six of their teams’ six touchdowns in the contest.
“We thought we could get on the edge and sweeps, and we were successful in that,” West coach Kyle Lane said. “Portland East made some adjustments and we counteracted that at halftime.”
West had eight possessions in the game and scored on six of those. “It’s hard to stop one running back much less two,” East coach Fred Combs said. “(Harper) and (Nyswonger) are both good backs and are fast and powerful. We tried some different things on defense to combat that.”
East had 21 yards in the first half but got a 77-yard kickoff return from Xander Hall in the third quarter. “Xander is just a seventh-grader, and we are already excited about him for next season,” Combs said.
West averaged nearly 10 yards per play in the 14th meeting between the two schools. But Lane praised East for its physicality in the game.
“Portland East hit us and played more physical than any other team has all season,” Lane said. “The reason for that is they got after us and did a good job of tackling us. We didn’t break too many big runs.”
Combs was happy with the intensity his squad played with Tuesday night.
“I’m proud of them,” Combs said. “We never stopped playing or hitting tonight.”
Nyswonger put the West Panthers on the scoreboard on a 10-yard jaunt, but the two-point run was short for a 6-0 edge.
West notched its second score of the evening as Nyswonger capped a five-play series by racing in from five yards. Harper went into the end zone on the conversion run and a 14-0 advantage.
Harper closed out the first half on a two-yard dash and Bill McGlothlin added the two-point conversion run and a 22-0 lead at halftime.
West added another touchdown to its total as Nyswonger sped 33 yards to pay-dirt for a 28-0 margin.
East got on the scoreboard when Hall fielded a kickoff at his own 23 and motored 77 yards for the score.
Harper crossed the goal line on West’s next possession on a 28-yard run and Nyswonger’s conversion run increased the lead to 36-6. Harper finished up the scoring on a 22-yard play with Jordan Turner beating the defense to the end zone on the two-point conversion.
Harper led the defensive effort with eight tackles. Jordan Turner and Nick Coggins each collected five stops.
