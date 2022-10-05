Portland West used a powerful running attack on Sept. 27 to post a 44-6 win over cross-town rival Portland East.

West rolled up 328 total yards with 318 coming on the ground as Hunter Harper complied 172 on 13 carries and Alex Nyswonger added 85 on eight tries.

