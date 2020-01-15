Both Portland West basketball teams wrapped up their regular season in preparation for this week’s AA Sumner County tournament to be held Tuesday and Thursday, and the AA Area Tournament starting January 18 at Harpeth Middle School.
The West girls lost a pair of games after the break. The Purple lost to Ellis 37-18. Launa Petty paced the Panther girls with six while Nyaliep Rut tallied five, Keylee Jo Newsome had three and Marzella Kaylor and Elizabeth Tuttle rounded out the scoring with two.
In their final regular season contest, Portland West dropped a 41-21 decision to White House. Rut led the effort with eight points while Tuttle had seven, Petty scored three, Kaylor netted two and Halie Rosasco netted one.
The Portland West boys also lost their final two games of the regular season. The Panthers fell to Ellis 43-32. The Purple led 10-9 after one quarter of action but trailed 18-17 at halftime. The Cougars outscored the Panthers 12-9 to hold a 30-26 advantage and held on for the win.
Braden Thornton’s 19 points paced the Purple while Chase Runyon scored nine and Isaac Barie rounded out the offense with four.
Last Thursday, the Panthers traveled to White House and dropped a heartbreaker 51-50. Thornton and Runyon each scored 22 points while Will Hester contributed six. Runyon had five, 3-point shots while Thornton finished with four.
The game was tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter and the Panthers trailed 35-33 heading into the final six minutes.
