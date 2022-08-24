The Westmoreland Eagles surprised visiting Portland 14-13 in the regular football season opener for both teams.
The game was delayed for 45 minutes due to inclement weather. The Panthers struggled in the first half with costly penalties, including one that nullified a touchdown strike from quarterback Braden Thornton to Yamarion Fitts.
Westmoreland also had a score erased on a penalty in the opening 24 minutes. The Eagles led 7-0 at halftime and extended their advantage to 14-0 with 3:38 left in the third.
Portland came back with two touchdowns but missed the PAT on the second six-pointer. The Purple had one last chance to at least get in field goal range with two minutes left to play. But a fourth down play came up short and Westmoreland regained possession of the football and ran out the clock.
“Westmoreland did a great job of scheming to address what we do offensively,” Portland coach Wes Inman said. “Once we made our adjustments, we had success moving the football, and I thought the kids played hard.”
The Panthers finished with 315 yards as Freddy Paxton led the ground attack with 175 yards and Thornton was 10 of 15 in the passing department for 103 yards.
“We had an uncanny issue with procedural penalties tonight, which isn’t characteristic of our players,” Inman said.
The Panther defense held Westmoreland to 146 yards of offense.
Mason Swonger led the team with 11.5 tackles, while Braylon Dowlen added six. Paxton had an interception.
“I thought the defense played extremely well,” Inman said. “We have to clean up a few things on both sides of the football. Overall, we did some really good things. We are always disappointed to not succeed. The weather delay created a long wait in unfamiliar territory, but I think our kids handled it fairly well.”
Westmoreland coach Chad Perry was happy with the win after struggling much of the 2021 campaign.
“The main thing for our kids was we found ourselves many times in this spot last season,” Perry said. “Tonight, we were able to hang in there and overcome and get a win over a really good 5-A football team.”
Westmoreland scored late in the opening quarter as quarterback Kamryn Eden capped a five-play series by racing around left end from 11 yards out.
Peyton Dickens added the conversion kick for a 7-0 lead.
Portland had a touchdown taken away on the second play of the second period on an illegal man downfield penalty. The Panthers later came up short on a fourth-down conversion attempt.
Paxton stopped an Eagle with an interception deep in Portland territory. But another step off against the Purple moved the football back to the eight-yard line. Portland would cross the midfield stripe but had to punt.
Westmoreland tallied in the third quarter after a Portland fumble was recovered by Dawson Borders at the 32.
Eli Stafford capped the four-play march by scoring from 10 yards out with Dickens’ PAT upping the spread to 14-0 with 3:38 left in the third.
The Panthers struck quickly after the kickoff. Paxton took a handoff from Thornton and raced 73 yards down the Portland sideline for the score. Nik Averitt split the uprights on the kick conversion and Portland trailed 14-7.
Portland found the endzone again on an eight-play series that was culminated by a one-yard sneak by Thornton. The score was set up by a Paxton 41-yard run. The PAT was wide to the right and the Purple trailed 14-13 with plenty of time remaining.
The Portland defense forced a punt and took over after the kick at their own 10-yard line.
Thornton passed to Jalen Pero for 11 yards and Dowlen carried for six and caught a seven-yard pass. But Portland would come up short on a fourth down and the Eagles took over and ran out the clock.
Portland will host Liberty Creek in a Thursday night game. The new school won its first game by defeating Jackson Central Merry 35-6. Nathan Wright scored twice, Mark Tuggle rushed for 99 yards and tallied once. Brian Rager crossed the goal line and Kyle Farmer returned a fumble for a six-pointer.
“Liberty Creek is a very well-coached football team,” Inman said. “They are young and learning, but I think they have made major strides. Both teams have a short week to prepare. I expect we will bounce back strong and play well in our home opener.”
