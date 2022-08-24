The Westmoreland Eagles surprised visiting Portland 14-13 in the regular football season opener for both teams.

The game was delayed for 45 minutes due to inclement weather. The Panthers struggled in the first half with costly penalties, including one that nullified a touchdown strike from quarterback Braden Thornton to Yamarion Fitts.

