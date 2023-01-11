The Portland girls fell to host Westmoreland last Tuesday by a 48-27 margin. The Lady Eagles, always a powerhouse in the midstate, extended an eight-point first quarter lead into a double-digit advantage at halftime.
“There’s a good probability that Westmoreland will be playing in the glass house (Murphy Center) in March,” PHS coach Scott Steinbrecher commented. “We came over and wanted to see how big of a gap there is between a team like them and us. There is a gap, but it’s not too big we can’t cross it.”
Westmoreland made 18 field goals in the contest including nine from the 3-point stripe while the Lady Panthers connected on 12 attempts from the field.
“Westmoreland can beat you on all levels,” Steinbrecher remarked. “We learned about ourselves tonight. We struggled with their post play in the first half, but I thought we did a better job with that in the second.”
The Lady Panthers took a quick 2-0 lead and stayed close as a Taya Totten basket created a 10-8 deficit late in the first. Mallory Cassetty drilled a 3-point bucket and Rileigh Grinder connected on a long shot from the 3-point stripe at the buzzer and a 16-8 Westmoreland advantage.
Totten had six points in the first eight minutes of the contest and 13 for the game.
“Taya is a special player for us, and she can take over a game and you saw that in the first half,” Steinbrecher said. “She was going to keep us in it and give us a fighting chance. When she wants to go, she is one of the best players in the state. She’s a special player.”
The Lady Eagles built a double-digit lead as Cassetty and Anna Creasy each tallied five points in the second. Cheyenne Gregory had five points for Portland. Creasy pushed the Lady Eagle margin to 15, 33-18 with a buzzer beating shot to end the first half.
The lead swelled to 19, 37-18 as the third quarter opened. Cassetty recorded another 3-point basket before Totten finished up the action with a jumper that left Portland behind 40-23. Totten netted five points in the period.
Cheyenne Gregory and Aleena Waggoner provided the scoring for the Purple over the final eight minutes of action, but Westmoreland kept a comfortable lead enroute to the win.
Totten led the Lady Panthers with 13 points with Cheyenne Gregory scoring nine, Katie McCloud had three, and Waggoner finished with two.
Cassetty led all scorers with 19 including five, 3-pointers and Creasy had ten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.