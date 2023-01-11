The Portland girls fell to host Westmoreland last Tuesday by a 48-27 margin. The Lady Eagles, always a powerhouse in the midstate, extended an eight-point first quarter lead into a double-digit advantage at halftime.

“There’s a good probability that Westmoreland will be playing in the glass house (Murphy Center) in March,” PHS coach Scott Steinbrecher commented. “We came over and wanted to see how big of a gap there is between a team like them and us. There is a gap, but it’s not too big we can’t cross it.”

