In the past two games between Portland and White House, the two rivals combined for 165 points and over 1600 yards of offense. However, in the 46th annual meeting between the two rivals last Friday night, the schools managed just 13 points as the Blue Devils left town with a 7-6 win.

White House rolled up 231 yards of offense as Michael Albin rushed for 120 yards on 23 carries. The Panthers had a touchdown called back on a penalty and a bad snap on a field goal on the same drive kept the Purple off the scoreboard.

