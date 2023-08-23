In the past two games between Portland and White House, the two rivals combined for 165 points and over 1600 yards of offense. However, in the 46th annual meeting between the two rivals last Friday night, the schools managed just 13 points as the Blue Devils left town with a 7-6 win.
White House rolled up 231 yards of offense as Michael Albin rushed for 120 yards on 23 carries. The Panthers had a touchdown called back on a penalty and a bad snap on a field goal on the same drive kept the Purple off the scoreboard.
Portland did reach the endzone with 8:40 remaining as senior quarterback Braden Thornton completed a 77-yard pass to Skylar Hicks to set up an Aiden Bell touchdown run. The PAT was wide left and White House held on for the win.
“We kept them out of the endzone after that first touchdown,” Coach Hunter Hicks said after the hard-fought contest. “We can build and grow on this. I told the guys that every game will be close like this, it’s our style of football.”
The Panthers gained 162 yards with Thornton completing four of 11 for 98 yards. Aiden Bell led the ground attack with 43 yards on 11 carries.
Portland left four points on the field with the bad snap on an attempted field goal and a missed PAT that could have tied the game late.
“That’s on me,” Hicks admitted. “We do have a special teams’ issue and we will work on it this week.”
After a three and out on Portland’s first drive, the Devils took over at their own 25 and marched 75 yards in ten plays as Albin found an opening and went five yards to the endzone. The PAT split the uprights and the visitors led 7-0.
Portland put together their own lengthy drive after the Blue Devil score. Thornton engineered a 15-play series as Bell rushed for 24 yards and junior Skylar Hicks caught a 14-yard pass in a crowd from Thornton. Bell had a 34-yard touchdown scamper called back due to a penalty on the second play of the second quarter.
The Panthers had to settle for a field goal attempt, but the snap was bad, and the Devils recovered at the 16.
Portland’s Garrett Stubblefield recovered a fumble late in the first half to stop a potential Blue Devil scoring drive.
The third quarter remained a defensive battle but a fumble recovery by Alex Swift set up Portland’s first score.
After Thornton was sacked, the senior signal caller went back to pass on second down and saw Hicks had beaten his two defenders and threw a strike to the junior, who made the catch at the 50 and rambled to the 10.
Two plays later, Bell sped in from six yards and Portland was on the scoreboard. The point after kick was wide to the left. After a short by the Blue Devils, Portland had one last opportunity to get least get in field goal range.
But Kenneth Holt picked off a pass with 1:04 left to preserve the White House win. ”This rivalry is different now and there’s a lot of respect between the two schools,” Hicks said. “Both teams played well. We appreciate the support tonight from both towns despite the stadium issue.”
Portland hits the road this week for another non-region battle with greenbrier. The Bobcats lost to Springfield 20-10 in their season opener.
The Panthers sports a 29-16 record against Greenbrier though the Green and White have won 10 of the last 14 games. The series started in 1929 with a Portland win.
