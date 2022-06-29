Lillie Whitehead has finished her freshman year at Freed Hardeman and made the transition a smooth one.
Whitehead, a two-sport athlete at Portland, signed with the Lady Lion program to play basketball. Though Whitehead’s playing time was on the junior varsity squad, lessons were learned over the course of the season on and off the court.
“During my freshman year, I was put on the JV team so I could strengthen my skills,” Whitehead said. “I was made captain of the JV team while starting every JV game that we played.”
The biggest highlight for Whitehead was making the dean’s list both semesters while taking 19 hours in the spring.
Time management and the speed of the game are always two areas that most college athletes have to adjust to. And Whitehead was no exception.
“Time management was very difficult to learn,” Whitehead said. “Freed Hardeman has a program called ‘passage,’ where it can help you obtain the resources you need to make connections with people in your field before you get out of college. You have the option of contacting these individuals for advice and maybe even an internship. I saw this program being very helpful while being a first-time freshman.”
The speed of the game definitely increases at the college level, according to Whitehead.
“It took our JV team some time to learn,” Whitehead said. “It took about five practices and a lot of pickup games to adjust to the new speed.”
Whitehead chose Freed Hardeman because of basketball, and she wanted a Christian education and a controlled environment.
“My first year of college was everything I could have hoped for,” Whitehead said. “I made friends that I will keep with me for the rest of my life while making personal connections with my professors.”
The Lady Lions lost the second game of the MidSouth Conference tournament, but still earned an at-large berth in the NAIA tournament but suffered a loss in the first game.
Whitehead hopes that is motivation to advance further in postseason play this winter.
“I think the team will use this for motivation,” Whitehead said. “Coach (Joshua) Epperson is very good at recruiting, so we have a lot of new talent added to our team. My individual expectations would be to work on my shooting, become a captain on the JV team and eventually earn a spot on the varsity team.”
Whitehead has some words of wisdom for up-and-coming scholar athletes taking the big step from high school to college.
“My biggest advice would be on time management and to know your limit,” Whitehead said. “Time management is key when going to college. You have very limited free time when you are a college athlete. You do not have anyone there to push you to do your work. Knowing your limit when taking hours is also a big key. Don’t overload yourself with too much work.”
