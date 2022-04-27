The Portland baseball team won two of three games last week, including an amazing 13-12 comeback win over visiting South Warren on Friday afternoon.
The Panthers trailed 8-0 after one and a half innings but broke through for nine runs in the bottom of the second and added three in the third to lead 12-8.
South Warren tied the contest at 12-12 in the top of the sixth to set up Portland’s winning rally in the seventh.
In the seventh, Hunter Richards singled and went to second on a ground out by Jake Ausbrooks. Mason Elliott was intentionally walked, and Richards and Elliott advanced on another ground-ball out. Rhett Hicks walked to load the bases.
Garrett Stubblefield came to the plate and drew a walk that scored Richards with the winning run.
“I thought the boys had a tremendous response after getting down early,” coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “You see a lot of teams get in that situation and just fold it up, but we fought for seven innings. Rhett Hicks had some big at-bats, Mason Settled down for us on the mound and Chase Runyon had a huge day at the plate and on the mound.”
The Spartans pushed across five runs in their first at-bat and added three in the second to lead 8-0.
Portland came back with nine in the home half of the inning.
Elliott led off with a double to left and was replaced on the basepaths by Easton Duffy. Luke Newton walked, and Duffy scored when Hicks reached on an error. Stubblefield’s single loaded the bases, and Vinny Parker drove in Newton on a grounder that the second baseman couldn’t handle.
Cullen Box was hit by a pitch, and Runyon doubled in Hicks and Stubblefield. Richards came up and slugged a three-run home run that cleared the bases. Ausbrooks singled and Elliott took first on a fielding miscue. Newton was nipped by an errant pitch to load the bases again.
Hicks singled in Ausbrooks to tie the game. Duffy replaced Elliott on the bases and later scored.
Three more runs came around to score for the Purple in the third.
Runyon singled and stole second, Ausbrooks and Elliott both walked and Runyon tallied on a sacrifice fly by Newton. Hicks singled in courtesy runner Duffy and Ausbrooks scored on the same play.
South Warren tallied two in the fourth and sixth to tie the score at 12-12.
That set up Portland’s winning rally in the seventh.
Portland finished with 12 hits and took advantage of eight walks. Runyon, Richards and Hicks each had three hits for the Purple.
The Panthers opened the week last Wednesday by defeating East Robertson 5-1. The Purple tallied three in the first and two in the fifth.
“We did a good job of getting an early lead, and Caeson Utley was huge with a big two-RBI hit for us,” Steinbrecher said. “I thought that was huge and allowed Richie (Hunter Richards) to really settle in against a well-coached East Robertson team.”
Box doubled to lead off the bottom of the first and later came in to score on a Richards sac fly. Ausbrooks singled and Elliott was hit by a pitch. Newton walked and Elliott was replaced by courtesy runner Freddy Paxton.
Caeson Utley singled in Paxton and Ausbrooks for a 3-0 advantage.
In the fifth, the Panthers pushed across a pair of runs.
After two outs, Ausbrooks drew a base on balls and Elliott reached on an error. Paxton replaced Elliott on the base paths. Paxton and Ausbrooks both scored on an error on Newton’s grounder.
The Indians tallied one in the sixth.
Richards was the winning pitcher with 17 strikeouts, including striking out the side in four of the seven innings he pitched.
On Thursday, the Panthers were shut out by White House Heritage 4-0.
Portland managed five hits, including two by Box. Ausbrooks, Elliott and Newton each had one.
“I thought we battled hard all game at the plate and on the mound,” Steinbrecher said. “Hats off to White House Heritage. They made the plays when they needed them to keep us from getting any momentum. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.