The Portland boys suffered a tough loss in district action last Tuesday by dropping a 45-43 decision to Wilson Central.
“We came out flat, had no energy, or bounce,” PHS coach Darryl Travis commented afterwards. “We let them play with confidence. When we got some momentum, they would hit a 3-pointer. We made some poor decisions. Our problem was free throws. We made e8 of 17, including missing at least four, one and ones. We just didn’t come ready to play. We are not mature enough to handle distractions. We have won only one district game at home and four on the road.”
Neither team had more than a four-point lead in as the game remained close throughout.
Portland jumped out to a 6-3 advantage behind a pair of 3-pointers by Dawson Kennedy. The Wildcats came back with four straight points to lead 7-6. Dairius Bell connected inside and Caeson Utley would later close out the quarter on a free throw as the two teams were knotted up at 9-9.
The score was tied four times in the second period. A Bell inside hoop created a 11-11 deadlock and Kennedy and the Wildcats Adler Kerr swapped 3-pointers for a 14-14 score. The Panthers would go up 18-14 as Utley canned a foul shot and Mitchell Eagle drilled a 3-pointer. Two consecutive field goals by the Wildcats retied the score at 18-18. Tez Bradley recorded a shot from the 3-point stripe for the Panthers before Wilson Central knotted the contest at 21-21 late in the half.
Eagle would send the Purple into the locker room at halftime with a 24-21 lead on a last second 3-pointer.
Connor Miller opened the third with a long range shot as the game was tied again at 24-24. Bell dropped in two free throws, but Wilson Central’s Caleb Lawrence sank a 10-footer for a 26-26 tie. Kennedy nailed one of three at the charity stripe and Bell worked inside for a off the glass jumper to give Portland a 29-26 edge.
Miller drained a 3-pointer for a 29-29 deadlock before Duncan Smallwood’s bucket snapped the tie again. Lawrence notched one of two foul shots, Kennedy netted a jumper for Portland, but the Wildcats tied the game at 33-all going into the final eight minutes of action.
Jordan Beard started the fourth with a 3-point shot, but Bell recorded a basket and Eagle fired in two from the charity stripe and a 37-36 PHS lead. Lawrence swished a pair of 3-pointers around an Eagle bucket as the Wildcats led 42-40. The visitors extended their margin on a shot before Bell took a pass from Eagle and scored for a 44-42 difference with 1:18 remaining.
Portland missed the front end of a one and one and the Wildcats sealed the deal with two free throws for the final margin of victory.
Lawrence and Kerr each had 14 to top Wilson Central in scoring.
The Panthers were led by Bell and Kennedy with 12 points apiece while Eagle netted 11. Smallwood and Bradley each dropped in three and Utley had two.
