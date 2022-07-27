BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Fan Fest will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on the Western Kentucky University South Lawn.
The WKU football, volleyball and soccer teams will participate in the event, along with Big Red and the WKU cheer and dance teams. Fans can receive autographs and interact with the student-athletes from each team throughout the day.
Fans also can enjoy family fun for all ages with activities such as inflatables, face paint, balloon artists, yard games and more. The first 500 fans will receive a free Tops T-shirt and will have the first opportunity to collect the team posters for football, volleyball and soccer.
Fan Fest will feature a live radio show with Brad Klein, the new voice of the WKU women’s basketball and volleyball. Additionally, fans will be able to meet with a WKU ticket office representative to discuss ticket options for the 2022 football and volleyball seasons.
Parking and admission for Fan Fest are free. Fans can park in both parking garages around Diddle Arena. In the event of poor weather, Fan Fest will be moved to Diddle Arena.
Soccer is the first team back on campus when it hosts Murray State in an exhibition match on Aug. 10, before playing the regular season home opener against Union on Aug. 20. Both matches will kick off at 7 p.m.
Football will kick off its season Aug. 27 with a home game against Austin Peay at 11 a.m. Fans unable to make it to Houchins-Smith Stadium can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.
Volleyball will be the last of the three teams to play at home when the Hilltoppers play their first match in Diddle Arena against in-state rival Louisville on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.
