BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Fan Fest will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on the Western Kentucky University South Lawn.

The WKU football, volleyball and soccer teams will participate in the event, along with Big Red and the WKU cheer and dance teams. Fans can receive autographs and interact with the student-athletes from each team throughout the day.

— WKU Athletics

