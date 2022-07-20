There’s a new radio show on Portland’s WQKR featuring local athletes and personalities in the area. Miguel Almendarez and Kyle Eden are the hosts, and both hope to bring a local flavor to the show.
Sports Saturday has featured the new volleyball coach, the president of the Portland Soccer Club, middle school coaches and the coach for the 12-U Dixie softball team that reached the World Series recently.
The idea for a new sports show in Portland actually came about in 2020, when Almendarez and Portland East football coach Fred Combs talked about starting a podcast covering Portland sports after the football season concluded. The idea was pitched to station manager Lee Dorman and he liked what he heard.
Unfortunately, that idea was shelved due to Combs’ busy schedule.
Last Christmas, Almendarez talked to Eden about it, pitched the idea to Dorman and the rest is history.
“Lee gave us month to come up with what we wanted to do,” Almendarez said. “Both Kyle and I talked to Lee and came up with what we wanted to do. He had some ideas, and Kyle and I had some ideas. The process took about a month for it to happen.”
Eden agreed the process of getting a show on the air in a month was daunting.
“Once Miguel and I decided to go forward, it did happen quickly,” Eden said. “We finalized it with Lee in May and our first show was June 18.”
A lot goes into getting a radio show on the air, especially in a month. Eden admitted the early stages were tough.
“The beginning process has been tough,” Eden said. “There are so many sports activities in the summer months. Obtaining the appropriate contact information was tough.
“However, once we are able to get all the teams initially recognized, we think it will be much easier to schedule our topics in advance.”
Almendarez has sports in his blood. A graduate of Gallatin High School, where he lettered all three seasons as well as earning a letter in a four-year career at Tennessee Tech, Almendarez caught the radio bug doing the color commentary with Robert Gilman on Portland football broadcasts.
“I started coaching over at the Portland Youth Football League,” Almendarez said. “Then I moved to the middle school, where I helped coach (Kyle) Lane and coach Combs. I was at Portland West off and on for eight years helping coach Lane. I spent four years at the high school on the staffs of coach (Traye) Aric and coach (Greg) Cavanah.
“I got out of coaching due to work responsibilities. I had the opportunity to do radio when Robert Gilman asked me to help on the football broadcast. I got hooked, and I’ve been doing this for six years.”
Eden has also been involved in sports. He played the three major sports through the youth leagues and junior high school.
“I seem to know just enough and am able to observe a few things that allow me to be a part of the football broadcast last season,” Eden said. “I wanted to help with the basketball broadcasts only to try and become more comfortable for the upcoming football season. But the more I enjoyed the games, the more I wanted to see what was happening with the other sports that may not get the same attention.”
Almendarez and Eden both work for the same company and there is a good rapport between the two.
“We were talking last year about him and Robert needing a third person to help with football,” Eden said. “From there, it seems to have exploded. I like stats and numbers while Miguel stays entrenched in the film room, which seems to fit well. His friendship with the various coaches helps greatly during the broadcast.”
The Sports Saturday show will not replace the football coaches show, which has been moved to Thursdays at 6 p.m. WQKR will continue to broadcast the middle school home games on Tuesdays and the high school games on Friday nights.
“We both have passion for Portland sports,” Almendarez said. “Kyle was born and raised here, and I’ve been here since 2000. We want to see Portland sports succeed. This show is for the kids.”
