Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley announced recently that state revenue collections for December were $156.4 million higher than the budgeted estimate and were 7.84% more than December of 2019.
“Total tax revenues for December exhibited remarkable growth compared to last year and were boosted by gains from both sales and corporate tax receipts,” Eley said in a press statement. “The state’s sales tax, representing November taxable sales and the early holiday shopping season, continues to signify strong consumer activity during the ongoing pandemic. Corporate taxes, or franchise and excise taxes, while volatile on a monthly basis, also demonstrated notable growth over this same time last year with nearly 87% of the growth coming from increased quarterly estimated tax payments. All other revenues, combined, posted marginal gains compared to recorded revenues of one year ago.
“Next month’s January revenue report will fully capture consumer spending for the Christmas 2020 holiday season, and while revenue collections continue to look promising, we will persist in monitoring our revenues and expenditures throughout the remainder of this fiscal year.”
Sumner County’s state sales tax collections for December were $13,927,853.95, up 3.94% from $13,398,671.09 in December of 2019. Local option sales tax collections were $5,515,791.92, up 13.4% from $4,860,865.34 from the previous year.
On an accrual basis, December is the fifth month in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Total revenues in December were $156.4 million more than the budgeted estimate. The general fund recorded revenues exceeding budgeted estimates by $158.4 million, and the four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $2 million less than estimates.
Year-to-date revenues for five months were $732.8 million more than the budgeted estimate. The general fund recorded $715.5 in revenues more than estimates, and the four other funds recorded $17.3 million more than estimates. Year-to-date growth for the first five months is 3.38%.
The budgeted revenue estimates for 2020-2021 are based on the State Funding Board’s consensus recommendation of Nov. 26, 2019, and adopted by the second session of the 111th General Assembly in June of 2020. Also incorporated in the estimates are any changes in revenue enacted during the 2020 session of the General Assembly.
These estimates are available on the state’s website at tn.gov/content/tn/finance/fa/fa-budget-information/fa-budget-rev.html.
— Staff reports
