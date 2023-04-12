Portland’s “Staying Alive Divas” will be presenting their latest showcase, “Divas Gone Country,” at the Temple Theatre for three performances on the weekend of April 14-16. The Friday and Saturday evening shows will begin at 6 P.M. and the Sunday matinee starts at 2 P.M.
All proceeds will go toward the American Cancer Society. The Staying Alive Divas began creating shows for this purpose six years ago in Portland and have donated tens of thousands of dollars to the American Cancer Society.
On a recent night, the six Staying Alive Divas and one of the five “Little Divas” were found hard at work, rehearsing at the Temple Theater, and were willing to take a break to talk about their upcoming shows.
Rita Taylor, who founded the group six years ago, explained that she had first created fund-raising shows many years ago after battling a life-threatening—and puzzling—case of non-Hodgkin’s-Lymphoma in her thirties. At the time, Taylor was new to Portland. “A lump came up on my forehead, and the family just laughed because I looked like I was turning into a unicorn. I had no risk factors, and my oncologist had never seen anything quite like it. It turned out to be non-Hodgkin’s-Lymphoma, and we decided to treat it very aggressively. It was awful. I had a five-year-old who was glued to me because she was scared to death I would die.”
But she survived and became part of a group called the “Cancer Queens,” sponsored by Vanderbilt Hospital. “I’ve been rewriting lyrics to famous tunes forever,” said Taylor, “So we put together this singing group and Vanderbilt paid for us to travel all over Tennessee to raise money for Relay for Life. But then Vanderbilt closed that program, and I thought we needed to start another group to keep on raising funds.”
She turned to her own community.
Convincing Portland women to join up was not difficult. “Everybody has been affected by cancer,” said Taylor. “I probably had too many divas the first year. Women wanted to help, and we have a lot of fun doing it.”
The members of this year’s group are Jackie Wilber, who’s been a Diva for four years; Becky Jennings, who’s in her second year; Hope Wilber, Jackie Wilber’s granddaughter and one of five “little divas;” and there are two first-timers this year — Kelly Short and Wilma Case.
Each member of the group has a story of the devastation they’ve witnessed through cancer. “My mother and my daddy were taken.” “My brother and sister had melanomas and I lost a best friend.” “My mom died of cancer five years ago and my dad had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, kind of like Rita’s.” “I lost my brother to kidney cancer and my sister’s a cancer survivor. She’s coming to the show.”
The Divas are ecstatic to be performing this year’s show at the Temple Theatre. The group performed at the First Baptist gymnasium its first three years, starting in 2017. “The Baptist Church was very generous,” said Taylor. “But every gym is acoustically problematic — lots of echo.”
In 2020 and 2021, the public performances were canceled due to Covid but last year, “garden tour shows” were offered in Rita and husband John Taylor’s backyard, with the assistance of other Divas, including Jennings and Case. “That’s when I told Wilma she’d make a great diva, and now she’s here,” laughed Taylor. “But we were able to raise $12 thousand with those garden shows.”
The last public performance at the Baptist Church raised $16 thousand. This year, the group has already raised $12 thousand just in sponsorships, which range from $250 to $2,000. “We have one amazing sponsor whose wife died of cancer,” said Taylor, “and he’s given $2,000. But he wants to remain anonymous.”
Portland’s famous “cake lady,” Parnell Suttle, donated two cakes, which the Divas auctioned off on Facebook. “They sold for $1,000,” said Jennings. “And the Methodist ladies made us a gorgeous quilt, which we’re auctioning off online, and we’re up to $500. We’ll keep it online until Sunday’s show, and then we’ll announce the winning bid.”
The purpose of the show is two-fold — to raise money and educate. “But if six mostly post-menopausal women presented lectures, they would not be very well attended,” said Taylor. Instead, the group puts together a musical extravaganza full of slapstick humor (“wearing our bras on the outside of our clothes”) and pointed lyrics (such as “Looking for Lumps in All the Wrong Places.”)
The show was initially conceived as a Ladies’ Night Out, with men volunteering to work as servers. “But they couldn’t stay away,” said Jennings, “and this year we have some men performing. It’ll be a surprise.”
Doors will open an hour early. Thirty minutes ahead of the curtain rising, there will be live entertainment. On Friday night and Sunday afternoon, that will consist of Paul Michael Champion, a former pianist for Tanya Tucker and a Portland resident, and on Saturday night, Nola Taylor and Talulah Geistlinger will perform. “It’s my granddaughter and her friend, and they’re traveling from California to perform. I may be prejudiced, but they’re wonderful,” said Taylor.
A free dessert will be offered to all ticket holders, and a small boutique will be on site with all money being donated to the Cancer Society. “As a matter of fact,” said Case, “if someone writes a check for their ticket, it should be made out to the American Cancer Society.”
As the Staying Alive Divas turned back toward the stage to continue rehearsing, Wilma Case glanced down at her phone and announced, “The quilt bidding has gone up to $600!” An explosion of joy ensued.
Tickets are $25 and can be gotten at the door, at the Chamber of Commerce office, or by calling 615-969-4754.
A fun time is absolutely guaranteed.
