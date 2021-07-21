Scott Steinbrecher has been named the head voach of the Portland High School baseball program.
Steinbrecher replaces Justin Martin, who resigned last month to join the baseball staff at Hendersonville High School.
Steinbrecher, who is currently the head coach of the Lady Panther basketball team, had just finished his first season of leading the softball program.
Though he enjoys coaching both softball and basketball, Steinbrecher’s passion has always been baseball.
“I started my coaching career as an assistant baseball coach at (Clarksville) Northeast high school,” Steinbrecher said over the weekend. “I left there and went to be the pitching coach at Vincennes University in Indiana. Before coming to Portland, I coached the Overton Middle School team in Nashville.”
Steinbrecher was a shortstop and pitcher at Nashville’s Overton High School, but he only pitched in collegiate stops at Aquinas College, Rend Lake (Indiana) College, and Austin Peay State University.
The process of Steinbrecher moving from softball to baseball was a quick one.
“It was one of those things that happened fast and over the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association) dead period,” Steinbrecher said. “Mr. (David) Woods (the Portland High principal) had mentioned about the possibility of switching to baseball and knowing that Coach (Taniesha) Tucker was going to be the softball coach gave me the comfort that softball and my girls would be in great hands. So, I moved to baseball.”
Steinbrecher believes the transition will be an easy one for everyone.
“Being at the school for the last three years, I know them, so we have a head start,” Steinbrecher said. “Knowing how well Coach Justin Martin had the program headed in the right direction, how hard he worked on upgrading the facilities, and how he had turned the program around is huge. There are big steps to follow. The biggest part of the transition will be building relationships with the kids as I haven’t coached them.”
Steinbrecher won’t change his coaching philosophy with the move to the baseball program.
“My philosophy is the same whatever sport I coach,” Steinbrecher said. “We want to build good young people first and foremost through discipline, hard work and being good citizens. As far as baseball, Coach Martin and I always talked, and we had a ton in common.
“We want to throw strikes, limit free bases, be aggressive on bath paths, play great defense, and have quality at-bats.”
Woods was thrilled with Steinbrecher’s move to head up the baseball program.
Steinbrecher will have some familiarity on the coaching staff as Doug Guelde will stay on as an assistant. Seth Doxy will join the staff from White House Heritage.
Though Steinbrecher will miss softball, he will coach girls basketball as Portland will benefit from the expanded classes in baseball, softball and basketball.
“Yeah, I’m thrilled to be back in baseball,” Steinbrecher said. “It’s something I’ve been wanting to do, and I’m excited to build off what Martin has been doing with the boys.”
