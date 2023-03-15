Portland High School softball coach Taniesha Tucker is hoping to improve on last season’s 12-23 record as the 2023 campaign opens this week.
Tucker, now in her second year heading up the Lady Panther program, returns five starters to the team.
A love of the game of softball and a strong work ethic are two of the strong points of the 2023 squad.
“This group is very coachable and will do whatever is asked of them,” Tucker remarked last week. “They love the game of softball and show up every day wanting to get better.”
At press time, Tucker hadn’t settled on a starting line-up and pitching will be a main focus in the early part of the season after losing Eryn Cheney to graduation.
“We will pitch by committee this year,” Tucker explained. “We are returning two sophomore pitchers in Zoey Lavigne and Aidan Hughes. Both got a lot of varsity experience last season. We also added a freshman pitcher Isabella Dillion. Each Pitcher has their own strengths and depending on who we are playing will determine who is pitching.”
The senior class has Katie McCloud and Jenna Bailey back with Cheyenne Gregory, Makayla Mandrell, Makayla Bryant, and Janerra Manning heading up the junior contingent.
Sophomores Hughes and Lavigne are joined by classmates Taya Totten, Kayleana Pannell, and Katie Mills along with manager Kemiyah Kelsey.. Six freshmen round out the roster in Madison Wallace, Kenzie Dover, Molly Biggs, Stori Russell, Dillion and Mykel Thornton.
“The starting line-up is a work in progress,” Tucker acknowledged. “Our scrimmages this spring will solidify the line-up.”
Portland has speed on this year’s team and Tucker plans to manufacture runs as part of the offense.
“We do have a mix of girls with speed that will lead us in our small ball game,” Tucker said. “That is one of the strong suites of this team, our speed. We are using that to our advantage. We have our hitters who will be able to step into the box and score some runs.”
Tucker points out that team speed will a key to the success of the Purple in 2023.
“We have to get our speed on the bases and then be able to advance those runners.”
Tucker’s expectations are always high and getting better is one of the keys to having a good season.
“My expectation of this season is getting better each day,” Tucker stated. “I think the most important thing is that we look up in the district tournament and we don’t even look like the same team that stepped onto the field for our first scrimmage.”
Greenbrier and Creekwood are the favorites in the district this spring.
