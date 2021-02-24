Stephen Ray Baskerville, 65, of Portland, passed away Feb. 14 at American Healthy Communities Mt. Juliet.
Baskerville was born on July 29, 1955, in Terre Haute, Indiana, the son of the late Jesse Baskerville and Katie Hodges Baskerville.
Baskerville is survived by: his wife, Teresa Baskerville; four children, Todd (Crystal) Henson, Penny (Lennie) Gant, Sr., Pete Baskerville, Chase Taylor; a brother, Joe (Rachel) Baskerville; two sisters, Donna (Mike) Jackson, Hope (Craig) Nuckles; and six grandchildren, B.J. Gant, Haley Kirby, Tyler Henson, Stephanie Kirby, Danielle Brewer and Eden Oakley.
The family chose cremation.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Church & Chapel Funeral Service was honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
