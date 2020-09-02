Steven Wayne Decker, 73, of Cottontown, passed away at the Portland Tri-Star emergency room on Aug. 4, 2020.
He was born in Elmira, New York, on Sept. 8, 1946, to the late George Sylvester Decker and Betty Jane Pruyne-Decker.
Decker is survived by: his loving wife, Joan Decker of Cottontown; daughters, Sheryl (Stephen Seigneur) Forsythe of Bethlehem, Georgia, Ginger (Brooks) Watson of Franklin, Kentucky, Deidre Dee Decker of Cottontown; grandchildren, Candy (Tim) Pitman of Monroe, Georgia, Heather Forsythe of Monroe, Georgia, Nick Forsythe of Bethlehem, Georgia, Shayna Strode of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Raven McGruder of Cottontown; great grandchildren, Nathaniel Pitman, Hadlee Pitman; siblings, Jane Stewart of Elmira, New York, Mike Decker of Elmira, New York, George Decker of North Carolina, Susan Van Alstine of Elmira, New York, and Tim Decker of Palm Springs, California.
The family has chosen cremation, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
