Billy Wilkerson is the founder and lead investigator of Franklin-Simpson’s paranormal investigating team named Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (WTF).
“Paranormal,” according to the English Oxford Dictionary, is “a term that refers to experiences or phenomena that are beyond normal explanation or scientific understanding.” When asked for his definition of “paranormal,” Wilkerson immediately echoes the dictionary. “Paranormal is about experiences,” he states.
The WTF Paranormal Research team was founded in 2010, but Wilkerson has been conducting paranormal research practically his whole life.
His first paranormal experience came early. “It took place in the house where we lived — a farmhouse,” he said. “I was five or six years old. What I remember is my mom waking me up in the middle of the night, literally pulling me out of my bed and running through the kitchen to the outside. But as we ran through the kitchen, the floor was buckling. It was, like, moving. And the cabinets were opening and closing violently. And my mom was running me and my brother out of the house. And that was my first experience.”
The house was in Robey-Bethel Grove, Ky., and is no longer standing. “We moved out, and I think they tore it down right after that,” said Wilkerson. He and his mother didn’t talk about the experience. “She didn’t know what had happened,” he said, “So it was kind of swept under the rug and left alone.”
Although that was Wilkerson’s first experience with the unexplained, it wasn’t his last. He was one of the final tenants in the Octagon House — Franklin’s famous haunted house. “My wife and I lived there for about two weeks,” Wilkerson explained, “and she didn’t feel comfortable there at all. So, we only stayed a short time.”
Because of these experiences, Wilkerson grew up believing in the existence of the paranormal. And at the same time, a seed was planted in him, which is a desire to help people going through similar circumstances.
“Some people use the term ghost hunting, but I call it paranormal research,” he said. “It started out being a hobby, just people asking me questions about things that were happening in their homes or businesses. They didn’t know who to turn to, and somehow ended up talking to me.”
A few of Wilkerson’s early research endeavors stick out in his memory. “I was with a group of guys, and we went to Wheeldon Manor in Central City, Ky. The manor was built as a hotel for coal miners in the early 1900s. And we came across a spirit that became attached to one of our teammates. This particular spirit just wanted to be taken outside, and that’s what we did.
But we got, I guess, remnants of the spirit attached to us. And it took us literally months to get away from it.”
When it comes to paranormal researchers, Wilkerson has found women to be a bit more open and observant. “Out of six people, our team has just two males,” he said. The WTF team operates like most clubs. It has the standard officers and meets once a month. In the meetings, each member brings a case to discuss.
Prioritizing is not difficult, according to Wilkerson. “We always put the ones that have children involved to the front of the line. Children are more susceptible, and they don’t know what they’re dealing with when it comes to the paranormal. So, if there are children involved, it’s always in front.”
The research team doesn’t charge for its services. “It’s out of our pockets,” said Wilkerson. “If you’re having trouble at your house, we come and investigate at no charge to you whatsoever. And people should know this — if ever a person does charge you for this kind of research, they’re not trustworthy. Stay away from them.”
The other five members of the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Paranormal Research team have one thing in common, says Wilkerson. “There always was an experience somewhere along the line in each of their lives. And they’re each special.”
The investigating team consists of:
Elizabeth Martin-Villalobos, who specializes in doing historical research for the group. She had a paranormal experience with her deceased grandmother when she was about eight years of age.
Stacey Holland has been with Whiskey Tango Foxtrot for about a year, and experiences paranormal dreams — a gift she feels was passed to her from her grandmother.
A.J. Wilson became a member of the investigative team in 2022 and is known for recording the voice of a deceased person on the Stones River Battlefield.
Terry Wilkerson has been on the team for five years and is the treasurer of the group. She has had paranormal experiences at Franklin’s Old Stone Jail, identifying the sound of a growl, and then meeting with a retired jailer who confirmed that there had been a German Shepherd named Lady living at the jail.
And Lori Thurman joined the group after retiring from the Nashville Fire Department, where she served for twenty years. She is the team’s medic, and researcher and had the experience of recording a voice speaking in German at the gravesite from the German section of a cemetery in Tennessee.
Wilkerson, an employee of the Franklin-Simpson History Center, points out the importance of historical research in paranormal investigation. “The museum gives us access to a trove of historical documents,” he said. “And helps us track down not only the history of a building but also of the land.”
The museum also gives the WTF team access to a rare and helpful piece of equipment — ground penetrating radar, or GPR for short. “I started using GPR after I came to work at the History Center,” said Wilkerson. “The museum owns the equipment, but I bought a truck so we could transport it wherever it was needed. There’s a trend in Kentucky, where farmers plow up fields, and over years and years of plowing, county graves get destroyed. The last time anybody recorded cemeteries in Simpson County was in 1982. So, my big project here is to update everything and try to find the missing cemeteries.”
Wilkerson says he takes frequent calls from farmers. “Usually, it’ll be a farmer who remembers a certain cemetery as being much bigger,” elaborated Wilkerson. “So, I go out there, use the GPR, and document if I come across any more bodies that are outside of the cemetery plot.”
According to softdig.com, GPR imaging devices detect variations in the composition of the ground material. “I’m not trying to start any trouble with landowners,” he laughed. “I just want to document where these bodies are located.”
A paranormal meet-and-greet is held at the history center once a year, which usually draws as many as two hundred people, according to Wilkerson. He said the paranormal community includes people who are investigating Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, as well as people seeking the “common cryptic” Bigfoot, for instance.
Last year, Wilkerson and the Old Stone Jail were featured in an episode of “Haunted Discoveries,” an eight-episode paranormal docuseries staring Brandon Alvis and Mustafa Gatollari, stars of the famous “Ghost Hunters” show, which aired for ten seasons on the Syfy channel and then on A & E for seasons twelve and thirteen.
The two stars and their production team toured the Old Stone Jail with Wilkerson and the WTF investigating team guiding the way through what was described as “an active paranormal site.”
The Whiskey Tango Foxtrot team does not call on outside “experts” to help in their investigations. “We really like the size of our team, and want to keep it small,” said Wilkerson. “Also, there are no experts in paranormal research. I always tell everybody, we’re all students in this field. We’re always seeing something new.”
Anyone interested in the GPR services should call the Franklin-Simpson History Center. “There is no charge for the equipment or for my time,” Wilkerson reiterated, “but we do encourage people to donate to the history center.”
