The Portland High School girls basketball jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first half, led by 11 going into the fourth quarter and survived a Station Camp rally over the final eight minutes of action to pull out a 50-44 victory last Friday night.
The Lady Panthers cashed in on 7 of 8 free-throw opportunities over the final two minutes of action for their first victory of the season.
“This was a good, district win,” Portland High head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “I know Station Camp was without Marisa Wirtz, who is one of the best players in the district, but they are still good.
“We had our butts handed to us the past two games, so to see us come out tonight with energy and excitement is a credit to our seniors. Win or lose, we love our seniors, and we will enjoy this game. We’ve been in these moments (close games) before and haven’t come out on top. The first quarter was about as good as we can play.”
The Lady Panthers made six of their first nine baskets in rolling to a 15-2 advantage. Rayleigh Hester filled the basket with nine points, including a three-point bucket late in the period to lead the offense.
“Rayleigh did a good job finding some open spaces tonight,” Steinbrecher said. “She did a good job for us.
“Eme (Loza) likes to shoot, and it was good to see her have a big night on senior night. Lillie (Whitehead-Short) does the little things for us like breaking the press. I guess she had 10 to 15 assists tonight.”
Loza drilled a 3-pointer to open the second quarter for a 18-2 edge, but the Lady Bison came back with eight unanswered points to close the gap to eight, 18-10, with 3:50 remaining in the half.
Loza nailed her second shot from the three-point stripe before Station Camp rattled off three consecutive baskets to trim the 11-point deficit to five, 21-16.
Hester finished up the scoring in the half with a jumper in the lane, and Portland was on top 23-16 at the break.
Arielle Everett and Katelyn Preston each had four points in the second period.
The Lady Panthers reclaimed a double-digit lead in the third quarter as Loza started the scoring with a 3-pointer, and Lexie Williams dropped in two foul shots for a 28-16 edge.
Station Camp scored back-to-back buckets, but Loza drilled another 3-pointer before Williams hit a baseline jumper and Hester tallied for a 35-20 spread at the 3:00 mark.
Portland stretched that margin to 39-22 as Hester and Lillie Whitehead-Short each netted a basket.
Station Camp closed out the third quarter with six straight points and trailed 39-28 heading into the fourth stanza.
The Lady Bison opened the final eight minutes of play by cutting into the Portland lead with eight straight points to trail 39-36 with four minutes left to go.
Williams cashed in on a putback, and Katie McCloud turned a steal into a lay-up, extending the advantage to seven (43-36).
The Lady Bison put together another 6-0 run that trimmed the difference to one, 43-42, at the 2:51 mark.
Portland started its trips to the charity stripe that sealed the win. Whitehead-Short and Loza each sank a pair, and after a Lady Bison bucket, Loza fired in two more free throws. Kayla Wasilko made a free throw with 10 seconds remaining to concluded the scoring.
Everett fueled the rally with six points in the final period, while Anu Richards and Preston each added four.
Loza led PHS in scoring with 19 points, while Hester netted 15. Williams had six. Whitehead-Short scored four. McCloud contributed three. Karlee Clayton finished with two, and Wasilko rounded out the offense with one.
The Lady Panthers made 17 field goals, with six coming from the three-point stripe. Loza connected on five 3-pointers, and Hester made one.
The Lady Bison got double-digit efforts from Richards and Everett, who each finished with 14.
As a team, Station Camp netted 16 field goals.
In two games earlier in the week, the Lady Panthers suffered losses to district foe Green Hill (50-28) and to Clarksville Academy.
