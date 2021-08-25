Expansion of the Sumner County Resource Authority’s site was a lengthy topic of discussion during last week’s meeting of the Sumner County Commission.
Commissioners heard a presentation from SCRA board member Jim Young on the needs of the facility, including a new transfer station and routing traffic more efficiently at the current site. On peak days, the SCRA processes around 600 tons of garbage, and the average has doubled in just over six years, according to SCRA manager Larry Wright.
“We have a lot of people moving into Sumner County, and they have garbage,” Young said. “Rappahannock Road is backed up some days almost down to the main road. We are overloaded right now.”
A draft agreement has been reached between the county and city governments in Gallatin and Hendersonville to borrow up to $13 million for addressing the authority’s needs.
Under the agreement, the SCRA would make annual debt payments to the county. Any shortfall would be jointly covered by the respective governments, with Sumner County responsible for 3/7 and both Gallatin and Hendersonville responsible for 2/7 each.
Jeremy Mansfield asked if the SCRA charged more for out-of-county trash versus in-county and was told no. He said that raising tipping fees for out-of-county garbage might be a good idea.
“Our transfer facility is the closest for all our county, half of Robertson, all of Trousdale, part of Macon and part of Davidson,” Mansfield said. “We service a pretty large area. Why would there be any impetus on another county to build their own transfer facility?”
Commissioner Paul Goode, while noting that Hendersonville trash does not currently go to the authority, added, “It just goes along with the growth of Sumner County. By law, we don’t have many options. We’re going to deal with this one way or the other.”
Wright said that on average, approximately 15-20% of the daily garbage intake at the authority comes from outside of Sumner County.
No decision was reached, and the commission will take the matter back up at its September meeting.
A request to spend $200,000 from local capital funds for the Sumner County Administration Building and the archive building rails failed by a 12-8 margin, with two abstentions. Motions to defer and to change the amount to $50,000 both failed prior to the final vote.
“Some of our citizens see this as beauty ... a lot see it as waste,” said commissioner Moe Taylor.
A technology infrastructure bid of $4,880,503.30 for the new Liberty Creek High School and elementary school was approved, as was appropriating up to $5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 Relief for broadband services.
“This is actually going to supplement us with the state, where they’ll have a matching amount of about $15 million,” budget chairman Chris Taylor said.
Scott Langford added that the intent is to cover rural areas of Portland and Gallatin covered by Cumberland Electric that do not currently have high-speed Internet access.
“This will hopefully get us caught up in the middle of the county where we desperately need it,” Langford said.
Commissioners reappointed Langford as chairman by a 17-5 margin over Taylor, and Jerry Becker was unanimously appointed as vice chairman for the upcoming year. Dennis Cary was also appointed to the library board by a 15-7 vote.
A section of Highway 109 was designated as a Gold Star Family Highway, with commissioner Baker Ring noting that the state would determine what section would receive the honor.
“I’m thrilled that we’re doing this,” Langford said. “A number of my classmates served multiple tours in Afghanistan, and several friends were killed there.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
