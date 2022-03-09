Sumner County commissioners approved at their Feb. 28 meeting an economic impact plan for a $200 million development announced last year.
The 74-acre mixed-use development, located at the corner of Nashville Pike and Shute Lane, is intended to include residential and commercial properties, highlighted by an ice hockey facility to be managed by the Nashville Predators.
“What they’re asking for is $40 million for infrastructure. It’ll be paid for by them… they’re going to front the money, we’re going to use the property tax that would be brought by the commercial part of that to help pay off that bond over the next 30 years… We’re not ever going to be on the hook for the money,” noted Budget Committee chairman Chris Taylor.
Taylor called it a “win-win,” noting that sales tax receipts entirely go the county’s debt service and school system.
The ice facility would be located on approximately 7.9 acres of the development. The project will be initially managed and operated by an affiliate of the Nashville Predators professional hockey team, the plan states. The remainder of the development is expected to include a mix of uses including commercial office, retail, restaurant, residential and an approximately 140-room hotel.
The Commission has already approved a rezoning and concept plan for the ice hockey center, and the Gallatin City Council approved a master development plan for part of the property in March 2021.
“Why would we vote for something that takes money away from the schools? The TIF (tax increment financing district) does, because you’re not ever going to capture those funds… The schools won’t gain new revenue to account for rising population,” commissioner Jeremy Mansfield said.
“We not only glean all the sales tax, all the personal property tax and hotel/motel tax, but the Predators are basically sponsoring this facility, which will be a huge draw in Middle Tennessee,” County Mayor Anthony Holt countered. “This is beyond a great deal for the county.”
Mansfield’s motion to table the plan until the TIF was removed failed by a 21-3 margin. Mansfield, Moe Taylor and Merrol Hyde cast the only votes to table.
The resolution was ultimately approved by a 20-4 vote with Mansfield, Taylor, Hyde and Steve Graves in opposition.
The plan also includes a request by the developers for the cities and county to approve a tax increment incentive through the Sumner County Industrial Development Board in order to fund a portion of the cost of the development.
State law allows for the creation of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts to be used to support industrial development, recreation, convention centers and tourism. Property owners in a TIF are allowed to pay a base tax based on the unimproved value of the property for a fixed amount of time. As improvements are made on the property and the value increases, the increased tax amount, or increment, is placed in a special account in order to pay debt service and other expenses in improving the property.
According to the economic impact plan, the development will be anchored by a twin ice rink and recreational facility and will include ice rinks, locker rooms, party rooms, equipment space, office space, and food and beverage concessions serving both the users of the development and the public.
The developer has estimated that the retail and restaurant uses in the development will generate more than $500,000 in local sales taxes. The developer also estimated that a hotel would bring additional sales tax revenues of $100,000, and hotel tax revenue of approximately $225,000 to the county and $125,000 to the city of Gallatin.
“Therefore, and prior to any contribution of a portion of the city of Gallatin’s lodging taxes to support the project, the cities and county would realize, in the aggregate, based upon the developer’s estimates, approximately $950,000 in additional local sales and hotel tax revenues annually from the development,” the economic impact plan states.
The Commission also approved $100,000 from the local capital projects fund balance for repair and paving of a parking area in Gallatin, and $1.5 million from the same fund balance to repair and replace roofs at the Sumner County Jail, sheriff’s office and court building, and roofs at the Gallatin library and EMS building.
Commissioners also voted 20-4 to accept a donation of three acres of undeveloped property on the site, intended for a future expansion of Jack Anderson Elementary School.
Tom Neal was reappointed to the Highway Commission and Mike Honeycutt was named to the Parks & Recreation Board.
At the beginning of the meeting, Holt asked commissioners to observe a moment of silence in support of the people of Ukraine.
“We need to show solidarity for freedom. Many lives have already been lost,” Holt said. “These poor people are trying to live their lives in freedom.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
