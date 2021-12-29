The Sumner County Commission approved the expenditure of almost $2.9 million from American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 hazard pay for first responders in the county.
At its Dec. 13 meeting, commissioners allocated $2,892,350 for bonus pay for the county EMS, sheriff’s office, jail staff and the Emergency Communications Center.
“We’re all aware of the recent shortcomings we’ve had. Wilson County has had to cut ambulance service. Sheriff (Sonny) Weatherford was about 50 short at the jail and Chief (Greg) Miller had about 12 opening at EMS and we were going to have to shut down service,” Budget Committee Chairman Chris Taylor said.
“This is only good for the next two years and we’ll have to figure some things out, but this does get us over the hurdle we have right now.”
Taylor said the increase in pay was roughly 15% of the current salaries and added that he believed the county could shoulder the cost in future years without a tax increase if the Commission chose to make the raises permanent.
“The reserves are plenty to make up for the difference… based on the numbers we have now, there should be enough over the next few years to make that up. We believe it’s one we can work through in the budget process without having to look at a tax increase,” he said.
Commissioners also approved an increase in the fees for ambulance transport, with Alan Driver of the Emergency Services Committee citing a request from EMS.
“Some of the medicines they’re having to carry on an ambulance, there’s been a 300% increase in cost,” Driver said. “There’s a request for charging for non-transport when they show up somewhere and have to apply medicine.”
Changes to Sumner County’s comprehensive growth plan were approved and forwarded to the local government planning advisory committee.
The Commission also unanimously approved changes to a Planned Unit Development in Gallatin.
The changes were recommended by the Sumner County Planning Commission and will apply to the planned development on Rainear Drive in Gallatin.
Also approved was a request to rezone 1.7 acres of property on Old Highway 31E in Bethpage from Rural Residential to Commercial General.
Paul Harbsmeier and Archie McKinnis were reappointed to four-year terms on the E-911 Board, while Tony Bentle, Frank Flynn and Mike Fussell were appointed to the Joint Economic & Community Development Board.
A number of budget amendments were approved as part of the Commission’s consent agenda, including:
- $7,500 from a grant for Juvenile Court;
- $50,425 in grant funds for the Sheriff’s Office;
- $4,500 for engineering services for improvements to the New Shackle Island/Drakes Creek intersection in Hendersonville;
- $20,000 in upgrades to the speaker system in the Commission chamber;
- $39,517 in grant funds for the county’s Drug Court; and
- $4,995 in a technology grant for the County Archives.
An update to the county’s road list was approved, as was moving the process for creating private cemeteries in Sumner County to the jurisdiction of the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
