The Sumner County Commission approved by a 20-3 vote the issuance of $90.25 million in bonds for the school system during its March 22 meeting.
Of that total, $38 million will replace current bonds already in existence at a lower interest rate in order to save money, according to commissioner Chris Taylor.
“To say it an easier way ... we are going to recall two of our bonds, reissue them at a lower rate,” Taylor said. “It’s about $2.25 million in savings from that. We expect rates to go up this year. If we let it go up 25 points on a bond this size, it’s $2 million.”
The remaining bonds will cover a planned middle school at Liberty Creek and at White House’s elementary and middle schools.
“With refinancing, even with the new schools, you’re not significantly increasing the debt load,” said finance director David Lawing.
Commissioner Moe Taylor added, “It’s concerning to me, because we’re letting our county get chopped up in every corner. The people who have lived here all their lives, they’re tired of paying more taxes because they don’t see any more services.”
Taylor also noted the growing population in Sumner County and the eventual need to accommodate that growth with more school construction.
“As we have additional people coming in, our expenses are only going to increase,” commissioner Jeremy Mansfield said. “The problem we really have in Sumner County and the cities ... we have to learn that growth does not necessarily equate to prosperity.”
Commissioner Baker Ring added, “This is strictly about providing proper educational facilities for our county. It’s like refinancing your house at a lower interest rate and using those savings to improve your house. It makes things better for our county.”
Commissioners also signed off on a $215,000 expenditure from the county’s capital projects fund for adding a service bay and lift at the sheriff’s training facility. The additions would expand the ability to maintain and service sheriff’s department vehicles and other county vehicles as needed.
“We do between 10 and 15 vehicles per day, and people are having to wait because we only have one bay,” Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said.
Also approved was $70,000 from general fund balance for increased autopsy expenses.
The commission also voted to accept a proposed Local Government Recovery & Rebuilding Appropriation Grant, subject to approval by the General Assembly.
Gov. Bill Lee has asked the legislature to include these grants in its 2021-22 budget. If approved, the estimate is that Sumner County would receive $1,970,508. The figures for each county are based on population estimates.
A project list was presented to commissioners with: facility construction/equipment at the emergency services location on Airport Road in Gallatin ($750,000), information technology upgrades at the Electronic Climate Control (ECC) building ($250,000), repaving in Sumner County ($900,000) and capital maintenance needs for current facilities ($70,508).
“This is a direct appropriation by the state… it is related to public safety, and there are very strict limitations on how you can spend this money,” Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt said.
Three requested re-zonings were approved on second reading, two of which were in Portland.
One on Highway 76 went from rural residential to commercial general for redevelopment, with the second changing property on W. Roberts Road from rural residential to planned unit development.
“I was contacted by several of my constituents,” said commissioner Jerry Foster of the Roberts Road development, which passed by a 15-7 vote. “They didn’t like the nature of the business, and other concerns were waste disposal and increased traffic on that small and winding road.
Commissioner Billy Geminden added, “This is a piece of property halfway between Gallatin and Portland. The planning commission has taken special care to get this right. I think it will be a very nice addition along this corridor.”
The third re-zoning request was for property in Gallatin from commercial services to planned unit development.
Commissioners approved a resolution asking the Tennessee Valley Authority to use routes outside the Deshea Creek and Shiloh communities for placement of high-voltage power lines.
Residents of each community spoke against having power lines in their communities, citing environmental concerns, housing values and the need to protect historic resources.
“The TVA route that would go through our particular area has sat abandoned for nearly 60 years,” said Karen Bookout of the Deshea Creek neighborhood. “It is heavily-wooded and contains protected plant and animal species.
“Our home values will be decreased 10 to 25%. People within 50 feet of those power lines could lose 75% of their value.”
The county commission also passed certificates of recognition for former Portland Vice Mayor John Kerley and Portland Alderman Brian Harbin, thanking them for their service. Also, similarly recognized were Hendersonville aldermen Darrell Woodcock, Andy Bolt and Scott Sprouse and former Sumner County Jail Administrator Sonya Troutt.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.