The Sumner County Commission signed off on both its proposed $196.8-million budget and the school system’s $295-million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year during its June 21 meeting.
“We had a 3.5-% cost of living raise for all county employees,” Finance Chairman Chris Taylor said. “That was about $1.5 million. We had a 7-% increase in insurance, about a half-million.”
The budget also contains funding for a human resources director for Sumner County, a position that has been advocated for some time.
The sheriff’s office will gain five new positions. The county clerk’s office will add a new deputy, and two information-technology positions are also funded in the budget.
“We’re set up financially to be secure,” Taylor said. “This is what we best felt represented the needs of the county at this time.”
A motion by Jeremy Mansfield to suspend the rules and forbid a commissioner from “calling the question” during he meeting failed by a 19-5 vote.
Another motion by Mansfield to vote on each budget portion separately failed by a 16-8 margin.
Mansfield also motioned to strike a raise for county commissioners, but that vote failed by a 12-11 margin.
The budget also contains $1.5 million in appropriations for various non-profit entities, including volunteer fire departments, meals on wheels, the tourism board and the Sumner County Resource Authority.
Ultimately, the budget was approved by a 20-4 margin, with Mansfield, Moe Taylor, Terry Wright and Merrol Hyde in opposition.
Commissioners also set the county’s tax levy at $2.262 per $100 of taxable property after Mansfield asked to reduce the tax rate by 13 cents, or $8.5 million. That motion was ruled out of order, as chairman Scott Langford noted that the commission had already approved the budget.
“Our budget would now be out of balance, and we would have to go back and cut roughly $8.5 million of what we just passed,” Langford said.
Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt added, “I don’t even know that you could cut $8.5 million out of the budget and legally do it. I think any commissioner that would make a motion to reduce the tax rate needs to have specific items to be reduced. It’s not even realistic.”
The tax rate passed by a 20-2 vote, with Mansfield and Taylor in opposition. Steve Graves abstained.
A proposed rezoning of property on Highway 76 in Cottontown to planned unit development received approval by a unanimous vote. The 5.64-acre property is intended to be the site of a facility for the local volunteer fire department, a private baseball field and an industrial warehouse building.
The reappointment of Paul Goode to the Sumner County Resource Authority was approved by an 18-5 margin, while nominations of Terry Mimms (civil service board), Dan Toole (library board) and Marilee Tice (tourism board) received approval.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
