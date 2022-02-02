Sumner County commissioners approved at their Jan. 24 meeting the creation of a $1.5 million economic partnership to enhance workforce training and development.
The partnership will be funded through a portion of Sumner County’s allocation through the 2021 American Rescue Plan relief program.
“What sort of workforce do we need to continue to thrive here in Sumner County?” said Mike Krause, a consultant with Bradley Arant Bolt Cummings law firm, in addressing commissioners. “Not the jobs we’ll need next year; the jobs we’ll need 10 years from now.”
Krause said based on data, three key areas for future job growth were identified: health care, information technology and law enforcement. The partnership is intended to expand beyond those areas and received letters of support from Sumner County Schools, Volunteer State Community College, Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology and others.
The partnership with Forward Sumner Economic Partnership, the county’s economic development office, is intended to set FSEP up as a community navigator for students in Sumner County Schools, as well as young adults, to provide career pathways.
“We all know the 18-24 group is the one that’s so hard to reach. They’re disenfranchised; don’t have jobs right now. We’re going to reach them the way they need to,” added Budget Committee Chairman Chris Taylor. “This lines up a career path for kids in Sumner County, help them figure out what they want to do, what kind of career can support that and how much education they want.”
Commissioner Larry Hinton noted that the TCAT Portland location was ideally suited to be part of the workforce development plan. TCAT Hartsville in neighboring Trousdale County is also suited to be part of the plan as well, officials noted.
“I hope that we have young people who see that as an option,” Hinton said.
Baker Ring noted that Gallatin High School has pathways for law enforcement and firefighters, and is looking at an EMS pathway.
“I appreciate the work that’s been done on this and I think this is a wonderful program,” he said.
Commissioners ultimately approved the expenditure by an 18-0 vote with Moe Taylor and Jerry Mansfield abstaining. Four commissioners were absent from the meeting.
Commissioners also approved $100,000 from the local capital projects fund balance to replace the chiller at the Sumner County courthouse.
The Resource Authority bond of $13 million for improvements to the facility was also approved.
Other budget amendments passed included $1,880 in funds for repairs to an EMA truck; $54,438.70 in ARP funds for public libraries in Gallatin, Hendersonville, Portland, Westmoreland and Millersville; and $103,420 for body cameras for the Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioners also approved the appointments of Bruce Carter and Ann Whiteside to the Library Board, Alan Driver, Caroline Krueger and Carl Cooper to the Agricultural Extension Service Committee, Jimmy Batten to the Industrial Development Board, and Glenn Jones, Sid King and Wayne Hooper to the Health Board.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
