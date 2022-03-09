Sumner County members of the General Assembly were generally supportive of plans to change the way Tennessee funds its public schools, but still wanted more information on the final product.
On Feb. 24 Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement plan, which is designed to replace the Basic Education Program (BEP), the formula that had funded schools for 30 years.
The bill, House Bill 2143, is being sponsored in the House by Portland’s William Lamberth, who serves as House Majority Leader. According to the schedule at capitol.tn.gov, HB2143 was scheduled to be heard by the K-12 Subcommittee on March 8. No hearings had been set in the Senate as of press time.
The governor has asked lawmakers to put an additional $1 billion into education via TISA. If adopted, the new funding plan would take effect for the 2023-24 school year.
Lamberth expressed support for the new plan, which was put together through public comment and input from educators and administrators. Eighteen subcommittees offered input on specific areas and a steering committee helped assemble TISA.
“I’m very encouraged that this proposal makes strategic investments that lift up our at-risk students and prioritizes their individual needs no matter where they live. The governor’s plan was formulated from the collective hard work of our districts, teachers, students, their families and communities,” Lamberth said in a statement to the Leader. “This student-centered approach will positively change Tennessee’s educational landscape for decades to come so we are not going to rush through it. Tennessee Republicans are deeply committed to the goal of ensuring there is no better state in the nation to receive a world-class public education.”
Sen. Ferrell Haile, who was a member of the steering committee, also said TISA represented a better method of funding schools than the current BEP.
“I am pleasantly pleased with the details as I have been on the steering committee and had the opportunity to hear the ideas presented several times. Each presentation has answered lingering questions that had been presented to the commissioner from the previous meeting. I feel most members of the General Assembly will determine this is much better than the current BEP formula,” Haile said via email.
“And second, if we don’t put a new funding plan in place, then the court will do that for us. I believe most Tennesseans would prefer to have input into a new funding formula, than have the court dictate a plan. And all counties will receive more dollars than they currently do, and will not be required to spend more than they would under the BEP. And this is not an untested formula, 25 states use a student-based formula and 12 more use a modified formula. Tennessee is only one of seven states that use a BEP-type formula and our BEP is 30 years old. What business continues to use the same methods they used 30 years ago? From what I have seen thus far, this is a much better way to fund education and I expect better results. The reason for that expectation is this allows for transparency, accountability, and reporting that no one has been able to tract to date.”
A breakdown of district projections provided by the TDOE listed Sumner County as set to receive a 12.17% increase in its state funding, or almost $28.3 million annually.
Terri Lynn Weaver, whose district includes most of Gallatin but also more rural areas such as Trousdale and Smith counties, sounded more skeptical of the plan.
“I am currently doing a deep dive into this massive “student-weighted formula” funding spree. So I do not have all the ‘devil in the details’ thought through. I can tell you this; my concern is the unsustainable reality this will become to the local school districts,” she said via email.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.