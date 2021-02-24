Sumner County Schools are developing plans for optional summer learning camps as part of legislation passed by the General Assembly during a special session last month.
Legislators passed a $160-million package that includes adopting a new reading standard for students to pass third grade, raising teacher pay and not using student testing as part of this year’s model for teacher accountability.
Gov. Bill Lee signed the measures into law on Feb. 3, saying via Twitter, “Our decisive action to intervene on behalf of Tennessee students will equip them for success, educating our kids better in the future than before the pandemic.”
Third-graders who do not score at least proficient, or on grade level, on the state’s annual Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) tests will soon have to either attend summer school or commit to a year of tutoring or risk repeating the grade under a new policy approved during the special session, strengthening a 2011 state law. The retention policy would apply to third-grade students beginning in the 2022-23 academic year.
Jeremy Johnson, the community relations supervisor for Sumner County Schools, issued the following statement: “Currently, we are reviewing the new legislation regarding summer learning opportunities and will soon provide detailed information for parents. The summer learning camps for elementary and middle-school students will be completely voluntary but will provide our students with opportunities to learn and grow academically.”
The changes are designed to increase the state’s literacy rates. Only 36% of Tennessee’s third-graders scored proficient on grade level during the 2018-19 school year.
The legislature also approved $43 million in pay raises for teachers, or 2% based on the Basic Education Program (BEP) formula. Lee has pledged to include enough funding in the 2021-22 budget to make it a 4-% raise. As the BEP does not fund all teacher positions, however, teachers might see less than a 4-% salary bump. The increased funding would be spread across more positions in school systems.
Students will take the TCAP tests this spring, and the testing window has been expanded to nine weeks. Teachers and schools will not be held accountable for students’ performance, something that districts across the state were pushing for.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.