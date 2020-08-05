Sumner County will continue to require masks be worn in public after Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt extended his executive order until Aug. 29.
Holt issued the extension on July 31, mandating that masks be worn in public places in Sumner County. His original order had been set to expire on Aug. 3.
“We must all continue to do our part to slow the spread of the virus,” Holt said in a statement. “Health professionals still recommend that wearing face coverings is one of the most effective ways to protect ourselves and others. My purpose is to take steps necessary to protect the health and well-being of our citizens and to preserve our economy.”
Sumner County Schools announced via its Facebook page that under its Pathway to Re-entry plan for opening schools, the district would enforce the mandate as well.
The district’s Facebook post read, “Students in middle and high school and all staff are required to wear face coverings while at school. Elementary students are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while at school.”
Holt’s order states that masks do not have to be worn:
Within one’s residence or automobile, unless transporting others for hire;
By a child aged 12 or younger;
By someone who has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason;
By someone who is incapacitated or unable to remove a mask without assistance;
While eating or drinking;
While outdoors unless unable to maintain social distancing;
While working under conditions where social distancing is maintained;
If a mask poses a safety or security risk;
While in a house of worship unless the house of worship requires it; or
While at a voting site, although masks are encouraged at those sites.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
