Due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in county, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt reinstated a mask mandate in public places through this Friday night at midnight.
The press release was issued last Thursday.
The county was previously under a mask mandate from July 7 through Sept. 30.
The press release from last Thursday reads as follows:
In recent weeks, we have experienced a substantial increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Sumner and surrounding counties. At the urging of local hospital administrators, health professionals, and our local health department, I have decided that it is in the best interest for the safety of our citizens to again issue an Executive Order to wear face coverings in public places in Sumner County.
While there is the promise of a vaccine on the horizon, this virus is still here and continues to pose a risk to everyone, especially during flu season. It is important that we take steps now to slow the spread of the virus in order to prevent continued detrimental effects on our everyday lives. Businesses need to remain fully operational, citizens need to be able to continue to perform their daily activities, schools need to remain open, and our hospitals need to have adequate capacity to treat those that are in need of care. This can be accomplished by following social distancing guidelines, washing our hands frequently, wearing face coverings when not able to practice safe social distancing, and staying home when sick. My purpose is to take action now to protect the health and well-being of our citizens and to preserve our economy.
This Executive Order will be effective and enforceable as of 12:01 a.m., Central Daylight Time, on Oct. 24, 2020, and shall remain in effect until 11:59 p.m., Central Daylight Time, on Oct. 30, 2020 as required by Executive Order No. 63, unless sooner cancelled or unless extended pursuant to subsequent authorization by the governor. For more information on Gov. Lee’s executive orders and statewide COVID-19 numbers, visit https://covidl9.tn.gov/.
Thank you for your cooperation in this matter. Thank you for keeping your family and our community safe.
God Bless,
Anthony Holt
