It was announced last week that Sumner County Schools will remain on the extended hybrid schedule through at least Feb. 5.
All Kindergarten through fifth-grade students, comprehensive development classroom (CDC) and pre-K students will continue to attend school full-time, each day of the week.
Middle and high-school students will attend school on the extended hybrid schedule through at least Feb. 5.
Students in grades 6-12 will continue to attend in-person on either Monday and Thursday or on Tuesday and Friday, with all of the students in those grades attending via Sumner Connect or Google Classroom on Wednesdays.
The extended hybrid model is how the school year opened for students in Sumner County.
All students in grades K-12 went back to full-time, in-person classes as of Sept. 8, which is how it remained until Nov. 16. At that point, the students in grades 6-12 reverted back to the extended hybrid schedule
Before the district’s students in grades 6-12 went back full-time, Sumner County Director of Schools Del Phillips said that the district would evaluate the occurrences of COVID-19 in Sumner County schools every two weeks and decide whether to open full-time, continue with the blended schedule or move to online-only classes based on the transmission rate of the coronavirus.
A release posted on the school district’s web site last week reads, “The district’s goal has always been to balance providing students with as much in-person instruction as possible while maintaining the health and safety of staff and students. We will continue to consider multiple factors when making our decisions. It is difficult for anyone to make long-term projections during this (COVID-19) pandemic, but our goal in each decision is to safely maintain continuity of instruction, consistency and routine for students, parents and teachers.”
