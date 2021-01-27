Chris Ladd/Portland Leader {p align=”left”}{span style=”color: #050505;”}{span style=”font-family: Arial, sans-serif;”}{span style=”font-size: medium;”}{span}Portland West Middle School (pictured), Portland East Middle School and Portland High School will have its students remain in the Sumner County School System’s extended hybrid model — which consists of students attending in-person classes two days per week — at least through Feb. 4.{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span} {p align=”left”} {p align=”left”}