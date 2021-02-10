Sumner County Schools returned to full-time, in-person instruction at all grades beginning on Monday.
The district made the announcement early on Feb. 3, saying that all elementary, middle and high-school students would attend school five days a week until further notice.
The district stated on its Facebook page, “The district’s goal has always been to balance providing students with as much in-person instruction as possible while maintaining the health and safety of staff and students. We will continue to consider multiple factors when making our decisions. It is difficult for anyone to make long-term projections during this pandemic, but our goal in each decision is to safely maintain continuity of instruction, consistency and routine for students, parents, and teachers.”
Elementary and comprehensive development classroom (CDC) students resumed full-time classes after the Christmas break.
Sumner Virtual Academy students are to receive communications regarding any schedule changes from their teachers.
Portland High Principal David Woods said the announcement was in line with the district’s plan regarding classes and wouldn’t be much of an adjustment for teachers.
“We’ve already done it,” Woods said. “The district from day one has had a pretty comprehensive plan that said based on the infection rate in Sumner County what we would do, and they’ve been pretty consistent with that.”
The extended hybrid model is how the school year opened for students in Sumner County.
All students in grades K-12 went back to full-time, in-person classes as of Sept. 8, which is how it remained until Nov. 16. At that point, the students in grades 6-12 reverted back to the extended hybrid schedule.
Before the district’s students in grades 6-12 went back full-time, Sumner County Director of Schools Del Phillips said that the district would evaluate the occurrences of COVID-19 in Sumner County schools every two weeks and decide whether to open full-time, continue with the blended schedule or move to online-only classes based on the transmission rate of the coronavirus.
“I’m not sure where our number is, but it’s below the threshold where they said we’d come back to in-person class,” Woods said. “It was definitely anticipated.
“The teachers have done it all — hybrid, extended hybrid, virtual … but it’s better when all the kids are there.”
The district also announced that breakfast and lunch would continue to be free to all students once full-time classes resume.
Virtual students may continue online meal ordering. Meals must be ordered by 8 a.m. and picked up by a parent/guardian between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Craig Harris
