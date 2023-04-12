Portland native Allen Haynes is called a photographer by some and a historian by others.
His photographs are currently on display at the Portland Library, but they are also dotted all over Sumner County. His photo, “Flower Baskets of Gallatin, Tennessee,” for instance, adorns the entrance of Gallatin’s City Hall.
His historical research is also county-wide. Haynes has spent decades digging through the Sumner County Archives in Gallatin, photographing and labeling aerial maps of Sumner County’s land, buildings, and boundaries. Hundreds of his photos can be found in the James Bailey Museum (known as the “History Room”) of the Portland Library. His current mission is to identify and locate every school that has ever existed in the county.
Born in New Jersey, Haynes’s mother brought him to Portland, close to where she grew up, after his father was killed at the Battle of Normandy. He graduated from Sumner County High School in 1961, the last class to graduate before the new Portland High School opened on South Broadway.
From the time Haynes was a child, he was never without a camera. “My grandfather, J. T. Flannagan, was a photographer,” he explained. “I have his Conley camera from 1907, and it used 5 by 7 glass-plate negatives. He was pretty well-known at the time. He lived in Mitchellville and took pictures all over Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee. I spotted a photo he took in a newspaper a while back. It was of the old train depot in Franklin, Kentucky.”
Growing up, Haynes shadowed his grandfather, learning the mysteries of the camera and the darkroom, as well as developing an interest in history. He also learned to never leave his camera behind.
“I attended Tennessee Tech for a year and a half,” said Haynes, “and then I said, ‘Forget this, I’m joining the Air Force.’ ” In the Air Force, he worked in infrared communications and was trained to build the F-106 all-weather missile-armed interceptor, the fastest plane on earth at the time, capable of flying 1,500 mph.
After the Air Force, Haynes went to work at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. “I worked on the first stage of the Saturn 5 Moon Rocket,” he recalled, “the Apollo program. We test-fired it in Mississippi before it was sent to the Cape.” He spent a couple of months at Cape Canaveral in 1967, working on Apollo 4 instrumentation. “The Apollo program only had fifteen stages planned, and we were working on stage fourteen at Stennis. In other words, the project was almost finished. At this time, my supervisor suggested I go to Alamogordo, New Mexico, or back to the Cape. But I decided to go home to Tennessee.”
For a year, Haynes worked for Sears. “I repaired everything — microwaves, air conditioners, TVs, record players — whatever was broken, I could fix. Even as a child, I could always take things apart and put them back together.”
After his year with Sears, Haynes was hired by the Burroughs Company, famous for making and marketing the world’s first practical adding machine. “When I went to apply for that job, the boss -who was a good guy — sat me down in front of an adding machine and told me to take it completely apart and put it back together. I did. And it worked. And he said, ‘You’re hired.’ ”
Haynes stayed with Burroughs for twenty-one years, servicing territory in Tennessee and Kentucky, and then moved over to Symco, another business machine company, continuing to serve the Middle Tennessee and Kentucky region, for fourteen more years.
In every period of his life, however, Haynes could frequently be found at significant locations around the county — camera at the ready. “I took a lot of pictures at Bledsoe Fort in Castalian
Springs when they were opening it up, and I got to know all the historians in the county.” He became involved in the Sumner County Historical Society, eventually serving as the president.
“I have a hard time saying no,” Haynes confessed.
After he retired, he volunteered to “help out” at the Sumner County Museum and stayed for twenty-five years. “I did a little of everything there,” Haynes said. “I helped the director, Donna Smith, organize the displays. We built cases, moved the exhibits into a sequential order, and painted walls and floors.” Over his twenty-five years, Haynes held both the position of curator and museum director.
He became known in the county for an unusual skill, combining his darkroom expertise with computer technology to repair old or damaged photographs. “For instance, the high school class of 1963 decided they wanted to restore the photographs that used to hang on the school walls,” he said, “but they got moved around a lot, and damaged. They brought them to me in 1999, and I was able to repair them. They hung them back on the walls of the high school, and I think they’re still there.”
Sometimes people want to change the composition of a photograph, and Haynes performs that magic. For instance, one acquaintance wanted a picture of her daughter as a bridesmaid lifted out of a group picture, which Haynes did. Another request was to remove the baby from the lap of a bearded gentleman. He was able to create a dignified man holding some papers in his lap.
Haynes doesn’t call himself a photographer, but rather, “a picture-taker.” When asked how he decides what to photograph, he gives an example. “I saw this teeny, tiny bug in my kitchen, and when I looked through my camera lens, I could tell it was a baby ladybug,” he said. “When you blow up the size, you’re astounded by the beauty of it.”
His skill as a scientist is also put to use. When it was announced that Venus would be passing in front of the sun, he designed a plan to photograph it, mounting a glass lens onto foam board, which he wedged into a window. Then he shaded the glass lens, placed a piece of photo paper in front of it, and aimed a close-up camera at the projected image.
One of his favorite recent photos was taken on March 24, 2023, a bald eagle in a tree close to his home in Castalian Springs. “I could barely see the bird,” he said, “but my camera could see him very well.”
His humor also shows occasionally, like when he superimposed a ten-inch model of a 1957 Studebaker onto a street in front of buildings in Gallatin, and a real car appears in the photo behind the model car, appearing to be the same size.
A true artist, Haynes communicates the emotional essence of a place. For instance, the photo he took of the trees at Versailles, France, evokes the tenderness he feels for the father who lost his life there. The presence of his daughter, almost lost amongst the trees, accentuates the point.
And the little red fox sitting atop a bale of hay on C. L. Powell Road in Portland, Tennessee?
Well, it just feels like home.
