Sumner County Schools have announced plans for its summer learning camps to take place this summer.
The General Assembly, earlier this year, passed legislation requiring all third-grade students to pass proficiency tests beginning in 2023 or risk being held back. To work toward that goal and prepare students, counties are encouraged to begin summer learning opportunities while they remain optional.
“Due to COVID-19, there have been significant disruptions to the learning experiences for students,” the district said in a statement. “Students have been quarantined, teachers have been quarantined, and students have cycled through hybrid and virtual schedules.
“In an effort to support all students’ academic success, Sumner County Schools is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Education to offer Summer Scholars Program, a program created for Sumner County students, taught by our teachers, using our curriculum.”
The Summer Scholars Program will run from June 7 through July 1, four days per week (Monday through Thursday) from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be potential for Friday care, as well as before or aftercare. While there is no cost to participate in the summer program, extended care will be at parents’ expense.
The program will be available to students currently in kindergarten through seventh grade. There will be daily instruction in math, English/learning arts, science and STEM, and there will also be physical education and fun activities. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided.
Sites for the Summer Scholars Program have yet to be determined. Preference will be given to students with greater academic need, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Education.
