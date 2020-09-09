Sumner County Schools announced on Friday that it would resume traditional in-person classes beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“Per the district’s Pathway to Re-entry Plan, our goal has been to return all students to in-person instruction daily as soon as possible, while protecting the health and safety of our students, staff and communities,” the district announced on its website.
All students in grades K-12 will attend school five days a week until further notice.
The district had been operating under a blended model, utilizing in-person classes two days a week and virtual learning the remainder of the time.
Sumner County Director of Schools Del Phillips had previously said the district would evaluate the occurrences of COVID-19 in Sumner County schools every two weeks and decide whether to open full-time, continue with the blended schedule or move to online-only classes based on the transmission rate of the coronavirus.
The schedule for students enrolled in Sumner Virtual Academy will remain unchanged.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
