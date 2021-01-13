Sumner County Schools returned to its extended hybrid schedule this week.
Under the model, all students in grades K-5 will attend in-person classes at school five days a week, as will CDC (comprehensive development classroom) and pre-K students. Middle and high-school students will have in-person classes two days a week and will learn from home via Google Classroom the other three weekdays.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we implemented our virtual learning model to begin this semester,” the district announced on its website. “This allowed us the opportunity to analyze the data and trends of active cases over the holiday break. We were expecting a surge of active cases, which did occur. Our highest active case number occurred on (Dec. 21) — other than that day, our active case count has remained consistently below the 1-% infection rate, which is the threshold for distance/remote Learning. The district’s goal is to return all students to in-person instruction daily as soon as possible, while protecting the health and safety of our students, staff and communities.”
Sumner County will remain on the hybrid model through Jan. 22 and will reevaluate at that time which model that it will follow for the next two-week period.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
