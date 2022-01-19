The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced last week that Sumner County would be among three counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP).
The counties include Dickson, Shelby and Sumner.
PEP evaluates potential industrial properties, advising counties on industrial site improvements and where investments may be most beneficial. Since its inception in 2015, PEP has helped improve the inventory of industrial sites and buildings across the state, with more than 380 sites being reviewed.
“I congratulate Dickson, Shelby and Sumner counties on being selected to participate in the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a press statement. “Having shovel-ready industrial sites gives Tennessee a competitive edge when recruiting new businesses, and through PEP, our communities increase their marketability and likelihood of landing future projects. We look forward to seeing the successes that these counties have as they participate in the latest round of the program.”
PEP originates from TNECD’s Select Tennessee Certified Site Program. With assistance from site selection firm Austin Consulting, PEP provides participating counties with guidance on site planning for future industrial development projects.
PEP includes an on-site visit by Austin Consulting and TNECD, an educational webinar on the site selection process and a comprehensive assessment of the strengths and needs of each community’s inventory of industrial sites. This assessment also offers recommendations to improve marketability.
“Identifying and retaining land for future industrial use in large metropolitan areas can be difficult,” said Jonathan Gemmen, senior director of Austin Consulting. “It is encouraging that these three counties have made it a priority since each offer a good value proposition for manufacturers.”
The three counties were selected based on the demonstrated local need for industrial properties and the county’s ability to assemble properties with viable market potential. The application process begins with a submission of a letter of intent, which is accepted at any time. Upon receipt of the letter, interested communities will receive the PEP application. A new round of communities will be accepted into the program in the spring of 2022.
